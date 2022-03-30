Is Valve's pricing unfair?
"Before I do go today, we're talking a lawsuit, quite a big one, as Valve has been targeted for 900 million dollars or 656 million pounds for excessive commission charges and unfair prices.Now I did write a little bit of a joke there about the unfair thing is how it beats our wallet for a steam sale, in any case though we'll move aside because this is quite a serious matter I guess, considering this is being taken to court as Valve, who is, if you're somehow not aware, the owner of Steam, the big PC digital platform marketplace thing for where you buy and sell all your games, has been targeted by a lawsuit by one campaigner, Vicky Schottbolt and a large London based law firm supporting her and she also represents around 14 million Steam users who are in part of this lawsuit as well."
"It's basically Schottbolt and her suit claims that Valve charges an excessive commission of up to 30% which goes to the developers and publishers when they publish a game on Steam and is then sent, basically effectively sent back to the players through increased prices that they pay on their games and additional content."
"Schottbolt's argument is largely that because you can only buy additional content for games via Steam, if you want to play them via Steam then you can therefore only, you're basically forced to sell your game on Steam if you're a developer and buy your game on Steam if you're a player."
"Now she says that Steam prohibits publishers from selling products through other distribution channels on better terms than the same products are available on Steam, yeah essentially she's calling out Valve for monopolising the PC market and therefore giving developers, publishers and players an unfair time."
"Valve however has countered this lawsuit with its own defence argument basically saying without a credible plan for taking Steam keys into account, the PCR cannot establish Steam's actual effective commission charge and without this the PCR cannot establish whether the commission charge amounts to an unfair price so because Steam keys aren't taken into account Valve thinks that basically they don't have a leg to stand on."
"However this has been, this was filed initially in 2024 and has been given the go ahead since and so that means that the battle will take place in the courtroom, we will be seeing some actual consequences to this it seems as we'll see whether Vicky Sharpold's claim and the suit with it will continue on to beat Valve's defence or not, other than that though it seems like it's completely up in the air, what will actually come of this is completely unknown but if you're one of the 14 million people who are supported by Sharpold then you could actually see a bit of money at the end of this if she wins, apparently, that's at least according to the BBC, but on the other hand at the same time Valve is a very very lucrative company that makes a lot of money that it can spend on lawyers to try and win this case on its behalf and also I think that it's quite weird, while it's very clear that Valve has a monopoly on the PC distribution market, largely that doesn't seem to be anything other than consumer choice a lot of the time, it's not like Valve is say forcing a lot of people through only having Steam exclusive games, I mean Steam has a lot of exclusive games because of the way that it publishes indies but again it's a very hard argument I think to make for Valve having unfair pricing for players considering Steam sales and things like that often give people massive discounts on games just from a consumer standpoint, anyway let me know what you think about this whole thing and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."