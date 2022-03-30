AD
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
World news
Sports
Cars
Technology
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Poll
Contests
User reviews
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Filipino
Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Highguard
GRTV News - Highguard achievements revealed ahead of launch
This is our first major update on Highguard in a considerable amount of time.
Published 2026-01-23 12:35
Copied!
Copied!
GRTV News
GRTV News - Valve overhauls secret game Deadlock once more in the Old Gods, New Blood update
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 12:50
GRTV News - Highguard achievements revealed ahead of launch
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 12:35
GRTV News - Fable will come to PC and consoles in the autumn
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 08:39
GRTV News - Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been cancelled
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 08:00
GRTV News - Ice Cube's War of the Worlds, Snow White lead Razzie nominations
on the 21st of January 2026 at 13:49
GRTV News - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 becomes most awarded game ever
on the 21st of January 2026 at 08:00
GRTV News - Xbox looks set to launch ad-supported cloud gaming
on the 20th of January 2026 at 12:23
GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI may be censored in Russia
on the 20th of January 2026 at 07:57
GRTV News - GTA VI developer Rockstar North's headquarters closed following suspected incident
on the 19th of January 2026 at 13:18
GRTV News - New Fallout series incoming as Shelter becomes a reality show
on the 16th of January 2026 at 12:37
GRTV News - Star Wars sees a leadership change with Dave Filoni taking over
on the 16th of January 2026 at 08:01
GRTV News - Batman: Arkham Shadow developer reported to have been hit with layoffs too
on the 15th of January 2026 at 13:29
More
Videos
Crisol: Theatre of Idols - David Tornero & David Carrasco Launch Interview
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 14:00
Getting Into Astronomy the Smart Way - ZWO Interview at CES 2026
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 13:00
GRTV News - Valve overhauls secret game Deadlock once more in the Old Gods, New Blood update
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 12:50
2XKO - Full Release Livestream Replay
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 12:43
GRTV News - Highguard achievements revealed ahead of launch
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 12:35
OnePlus Watch Lite (Quick Look) - Fitness Partner
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 12:29
Pocket-Sized Cooling - Aecooly at CES 2026
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:00
GRTV News - Fable will come to PC and consoles in the autumn
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 08:39
Small but Mighty Cameras - Helicute Interview at CES 2026
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 15:00
Pokémon The Card Game 2026 (Quick Look) - Loading up on Phantasmal Flames
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 14:20
A Projector in a Smartphone - Doogee Interview at CES 2026
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 11:00
New Tools, Same Approach - Corsair AI Showcase at CES 2026
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 11:00
More
Movie Trailers
Unfamiliar - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:05
Finding Her Edge - Now Playing (Netflix)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 07:59
Like Water for Chocolate - Official Trailer (HBO Max)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 07:59
Invincible Season 4 - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 07:59
Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 17:53
The Night Agent: Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 07:55
56 Days - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 07:54
Being Gordon Ramsay - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 07:54
Lead Children - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 22nd of January 2026 at 07:54
Bait - First Look Clip
on the 21st of January 2026 at 08:54
2026 Netflix K-Content Lineup - What Next? (Netflix)
on the 21st of January 2026 at 08:44
Glitter & Gold - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 21st of January 2026 at 07:59
More
Trailers
Crisol: Theatre of Idols - Launch Trailer
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 14:00
Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 - CATNAP's real name Trailer
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:12
Nioh 3 - Gameplay Showcase Trailer
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:05
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Character Pack No. 8 Special Selection Pack (PS5 & PS4)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:04
Synduality: Echo of Ada - First Anniversary Trailer
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:04
Forza Horizon 6 - Cover Car Reveal Trailer
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:03
Code Vein II - The Retainer of Idris
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:03
Fable - Gameplay Teaser (PS5)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:02
Forza Horizon 6 - Gameplay Teaser Trailer (PS5)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:01
1348 Ex Voto - Story Trailer (PS5)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:01
Screamer - Game Modes Trailer (PS5)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:00
Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven - Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 23rd of January 2026 at 11:00
More
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
More