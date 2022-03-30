GRTV News - Fable will come to PC and consoles in the autumn

Playground's RPG certainly seems like one to watch out for!
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, it's the last one of the week from me and we have quite a big one to be talking about today because we're going to be picking up and talking a little bit about Fable from the Developer Direct last night. Now there was a lot of interesting things that were shown at that showcase, two from Playground Games with the other being Forza Horizon 6 as well and then obviously Game Freak's action RPG and also Double Fine's surprise announcement, sort of like a multiplayer, almost sort of brawler-like game called Killed. But we're going to be talking about Fable because that's the eye-catching one, that's the one that people have been waiting for and wanted to know more about for a long, long while and this, in the Developer Direct and the accompanying Xbox Wire article that they shared, there was tons of information that was handed to the public, so let's go through it all. So yes, Fable is regarded as a new beginning for the series, all the key details from the Developer Direct. Playground Games' anticipated RPG arrives in the autumn. So while it happened, Playground Games absolutely stole the show at the Developer Direct by showing off not just Forza Horizon 6 but also Fable. Speaking about the latter title, now that the broadcast has come to an end we can pick up all the details and bits of information that were presented during the showcase. So for starters, Fable will debut on PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5 sometime in the autumn. No firm date was given so that might worry a few out there but it is set to launch later this year as it stands. Beyond this, where does this game sit in the wider Fable narrative? We're told in an Xbox Wire article that it's regarded as a new beginning for the series, a reboot since the last trilogy of games came out two console generations ago. So don't expect this to conform to the same timeline or past events because this game is its own thing. This being said, we're told that Fable is being built for veteran fans of the series and newcomers alike. This doesn't mean it will lose the essence of the series though as it will look to offer a 30 tier world with that signature British humour flair. As Playground expresses, you can't mention Fable without mentioning that it's quintessentially British. It's a cliche but it's kind of true. And I don't think that's just because Albion is obviously medieval England through a lens and it's not just because the cast have British accents."
"The story follows your character as you realise that you are a hero as a child before a time jump then sees the game explore your life as an adult. The main story sees your grandma and all of the local inhabitants of your village turned to stone by a powerful stranger leading you to then have to explore the wider world and discover what really happened. Naturally this path takes you to Bowerstone and the Hero's Guild in the city but the key thing is that you don't really have to go anywhere and the game tells you as we're told that Fable has a freely explorable map from the get go. It's unclear how this will work from a progression standpoint as Playground mentioned they talk more about it at a later date. Combat on the other hand seems to be quite akin to modern action RPGs. The player is able to use an array of weapons, ranged tools and spells to their advantage. You can sculpt your character into the fighter you want them to be still. Meaning if you like slinging spells there's nothing stopping you becoming a master wizard. Emergent combat is present meaning enemies may also accidentally kill their allies and such too. Looking at a key factor in the morality system this will be a tad different to what older fans might know as there's no good or bad per se. Rather people just have opinions of your character be that you are too rich and snobby, cruel and violent, caring and kind. What you do in the world and what people see shapes this morality meaning when you ultimately boot a chicken locals might not exactly be thrilled. There will be loads of NPCs to see your actions as the world is inhabited by over 1000 characters that live and go about their business in unique ways. Plus sticking with the NPC theme you will be able to romance and start a family with NPCs even buying and upgrading your own home for them to live with the caveat that house prices might fluctuate depending on what you do in game. Some of the characters are even voiced by rich comedians and Playground is leaning more into the humour element by sometimes offering a mockumentary like setup for some of the key faces. So needless to say Fable seems to be a very ambitious game. For more on the project you can see a bunch of images of the anticipated RPG below."
"And yeah here's all the images they shared in the Xbox Wire article too.So in many ways when you were watching the developer direct yesterday Fable seemed too good to be true. It seemed like Playground has really gone all out with this game and if they deliver on the promise that they served up in this developer direct then Fable should be one of the top games of 2026 you'd have to say. Assuming it does come out this year again the autumn release date, the unconfirmed, the inexact date that they gave does leave you to worry a little bit that maybe it will get pushed to early 2027 because we see that quite a lot in video games. But that being said as it is it's set to come out in the autumn again with a consistent launch across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S which means it won't be an Xbox console exclusive unlike Forza Horizon 6 which will come to PC and Xbox Series X and S first then PS5 later in the year. But otherwise from what they showed at the developer direct this looks exactly like the Fable that I wanted. You could argue that it perhaps looks a bit more like RPGs that we see elsewhere these days. It loses that sort of Fable quirkiness in it's appearance a little bit. When I was watching it I thought this looks like Dragon's Dogma 2, this looks like Crimson Desert a little bit. But that's just because the art direction is less cartoony, it's less quirky than Fable of old. It's more what tries to be more authentic and look a little bit more realistic in that regard."
"So maybe there's that there. But otherwise it was a fantastic developer direct that showed off a bunch of really promising upcoming games for Xbox and if each of them manage to deliver what they're promising I think we're going to be in for a really strong year for Xbox especially when considering that this year is also going to be the year that Halo Campaign Evolved and most likely Gears of War E-Day make their arrival too. So lots to come, lots to be excited about and for more on Fable be sure to go on to your local Game Raptor region because there's tons of other stuff that we covered about this really promising game. But again that's all the time that I have today so thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on the next GRTV News which for me will actually be in about 10 days or so as I'm going to be away next week. But that's that. So yeah, thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on that one."