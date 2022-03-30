Gamereactor

The Razzies nominees are in!

War of the Worlds and Snow White lead the fray with the most nominations.

GR Misc

Videos

The Night Agent: Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)

56 Days - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Being Gordon Ramsay - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Lead Children - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Bait - First Look Clip

2026 Netflix K-Content Lineup - What Next? (Netflix)

Glitter & Gold - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Queen of Chess - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Take That - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Star Search - Official Trailer (Netflix)

The Madison - Date Announcement (Paramount+)

The Mortuary Assistant - Official Trailer

PGA Tour 2K25 - Season 5 Trailer (PS5)

Far Cry Classics - 60 FPS Updates

Rainbow Six Siege X: Freeze For All Permafrost - Gameplay trailer

Street Fighter 6 - Alex Gameplay Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

SkyLeap - Announcement Trailer (PS VR2)

Brawlhalla - New Legend: Rupture - Launch Trailer

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties - Demo Launch Trailer (PS5)

Fortnite - Fall Guys Crown Jam (PS5 & PS4)

Bubblegum Galaxy - Announcement and Release Date Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Play Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance on Nintendo Switch 2!

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - Free update available (Nintendo Switch)

Brews & Bastards - Launch Trailer

