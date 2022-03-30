Stream Decks, Keyboards, Mice and More - Corsair's New Products at CES 2026

Corsair's Andrew Williams gives us a tour of the new products from the PC gaming brand.
"So this is the Corsair CES suite.We missed this amazing Stream Deck tunnel.I wanted to kind of show that off, but this leads into our theme of Elgato and Stream Deck joining the rest of the Corsair brands and really collaborating on making some really cool new products."
"So to start off, this is basically kind of the history of Stream Deck.So we have all the way from the original, to the Mini, to the Neo, to the Mark II, to the XL, to the Plus, to the Pedal, to Azzini on Edge, to our new product this year, which is the Galleon, which we'll talk about more soon, all the way to studio offerings."
"So this is what you'd see in a casting setup or a broadcast studio kind of setup.And that's a larger scale setup over here that's actually live and able to be manipulated right now."
"And in the corner is the Stream Deck XL, which is again kind of broadcast ready, exactly kind of what you'd see in a studio.And then over here we have where we actually combined everything from Elgato into what we do on the gaming and peripheral side."
"So as I mentioned before, this is the Galleon 100 SD.100 stands for 100% keyboard.SD stands for Stream Deck, which is an integrated Stream Deck, which has the two knobs and a screen, which is basically a Stream Deck Plus put onto this keyboard."
"This is a full-on gaming keyboard.You have every single one of your keys you need.It's MLX Pulse switches, which we announced at Computex last year.They are our Hi-Fi switch, which we call also our Thocky switch."
"So it's really a linear switch with a bit more feedback than a typical linear switch.Really, really great for gaming.Mechanical, not magnetic."
"The cool thing about having this Stream Deck integration, and you can actually use it inside a game.So for example, if you've played Expedition 33, you know you have your moves."
"You can actually just hit one of these, and it'll go through the entire thing and do perfect damage for you every time.So you don't have to sit there and click and hit your QTEs."
"It basically just does it for you.Yeah, so that's just like a way to basically show efficiencies and to improve your game experience, especially if you're grinding a game."
"If you just kind of set up these macros and these profiles, it'll basically enhance your experience and save time, save clicks, everything like that.Another great example of how Galleon can improve your gaming experience is Star Citizen, which is a very, very keybind-heavy game that's a million different keybinds because you have a million different options in Star Citizen."
"So we have ship control set up.So this is all your ship controls you need.We have ship combat set up.This is all your ship combat you need."
"We have mining.We have on foot.We have cargo.There are a bunch of different options, things to do in Star Citizen, and this simplifies that and puts it all right here versus having to remember a keybind that's like, you know, Control-F, whatever."
"You have it all right here, and it's easy to understand and read, and it really lowers the barrier to entry on really complicated games like Star Citizen."
"Over here, we have a lifestyle set up for this.So this is basically if you're gaming, you don't want to alt-tab out basically to save efficiency and time."
"Let's say you're listening to Spotify while playing.You can have your Spotify here.You can favorite a song.You can skip ahead."
"You can skip a song.Hop to different playlists.Never alt-tab out.So it's just really convenient, easy to use.And then let's say your friends say, hey, man, I'm in Discord."
"You can hit a button.You can hop into the Discord chat.You can hit another button.You start streaming your game to them."
"You can deafen.It's all right there.You never have to alt-tab out.I know I get very tired of alt-tabbing out in Discord or over to Discord all the time."
"And then you may be asking where your numpad is.There's your numpad.So you still have your full 100% keyboard if you want it.You also have system monitoring you can set up."
"So this is like our CPU, our RAM.You can do temperatures.These knobs, you can obviously change things like volume.You can scroll within a video, things like that."
"It's just whatever you set up.Whatever StreamNet can do, this can do.So it's really intuitive, really easy to understand.If you already own and use a Stream Deck, this is exactly the same thing, just on a keyboard, much more convenient."
"Then I'll talk about one of our new mice we launched.So this launched yesterday.It is the Sabre V2 Pro MG.MG stands for magnesium alloy."
"It's basically a more exotic material of what we did a couple of months ago in the Sabre V2 Pro, which is all plastic.This is all magnesium alloy other than the bottom.It is 56 grams, so it's still ultra light."
"Not as light as our original version, which is 36 grams, but it is still ultra light.8K wireless polling.It's also Bluetooth capable and wired mode as well."
"120 hours at 1K polling, wireless.The other mouse we launched is the Sabre V2 Pro CF for carbon fiber.So this is unibody carbon fiber.So all the way from here all the way under up to the scroll wheel is all unibody carbon fiber."
"It's the first mouse of its kind like that using unibody.This is the exact kind of thing you'd use on a spoiler for carbon fiber.It's this exact kind of material for that.So it's another premium exotic material, resistant to scratches, things like that."
"This weighs 55 grams and is priced at $200.The MG is priced at $150.The original Sabre V2 Pro in the plastic shell is $99.With that is the new mouse mat."
"So this launched the same time as these guys yesterday.It is the MM Pro Control mouse mat.So it's a little more cushiony than a previous mouse mat.It also uses a polyurethane bottom to have extra stopping power so this thing does not move unless you want it to, which is very important."
"It's also hand washable, so if you spill something on it, get some soap, get some water, scrub it, let it dry, you're good to go again, which is also very important.You don't want to have to throw out your mouse mat every time you spill something."
"It's also, again, MM Pro Control.The idea here is you have a nice amount of friction while also being extremely smooth.So professional gamers, it's kind of targeted towards them because they want to feel every inch of the mouse mat and have that control because they do big sweeping movements with low DPI settings, so this is perfect for that."
"This is the medium version.Over here, we have the large version, which you can see is much more real estate and is perfect for esports as well.This is the original Sabre V2 Pro for comparison."
"It is 36 grams, so the best thing to do is just hold it and you feel like you're holding a shell of a mouse, not an actual mouse.So these guys are slightly bigger than the original.They're a little bit higher of a bump and a little bit bigger dimension-wise, so if you think this is too small and too light, these are the perfect options for you."
"And the last thing we are launching at CES this year is the Maker Pro 75 keyboard.So the Maker 75 we launched at Computex last May.This is the Pro version.It is a customizable keyboard, kind of build-it-your-own DIY keyboard with magnetic switches, so it's hot-swappable with other magnetic switches."
"You go to a configurator on our website and say, we only offer one magnetic switch, so you get that switch.You pick your keycaps.You pick if you want an LCD module, so this will replace this dial right here."
"It will be a little square LCD screen similar to this.We also have a wireless module.So if you want to make this wireless and have an all-wireless setup, you can absolutely do that."
"It's your choice, and you get to kind of build it yourself.Yeah, this is a very heavy, all-aluminum frame, ultra-premium, and this, as you see it now with the chassis, the switches, and the keycaps, is $250.And then, of course, if you buy the LCD module or the wireless module, that's going to up the price."
"Okay, that's the five new products we're launching at CES.The main idea here, again, the start of the show is the Galleon with Elgato Stream Deck integration.The sky's the limit."
"There's plug-ins.I'm not sure if you're familiar with the Elgato Marketplace, but Elgato Marketplace is exactly what it sounds like.People can upload profiles that you can just download yourself and use."
"So if someone loves Final Fantasy XIV or whatever, there's a bunch of profiles there, and you can download them and use them yourself.If you yourself want to love a game and you want to create a profile, you can do that, and you can even charge money for it if you think it's worth that."
"Really, the sky's the limit on this.Stream Deck's such a powerful tool, and incorporating it into a keyboard just increases your efficiency, keeps you in the game.The final price on this is $350, which you may think is a bit of a sticker shock, but the Stream Deck Plus by itself is $200 MSRP, so you're getting a full-size, premium, all-aluminum frame keyboard for $150 with that Stream Deck Plus, all in one package."
"So when you think about it that way, it's really not a bad price.And that's kind of the main part of our show."