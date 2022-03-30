GRTV News - Ice Cube's War of the Worlds, Snow White lead Razzie nominations

Are these the worst movies of 2025?
"If you're not aware of what the Razzies are, essentially think of them like the reverse Oscars for the worst movies of the year.Now, just like any awards ceremony, this doesn't necessarily decide what is actually the worst movies but the Razzies have been going on for a little while and people do love them for digging into some of the real stinkers of a given year."
"Unsurprisingly, depending on how up to date you are with a lot of the films that came out last year, you probably are expecting to see a lot of these names that pop up on the worst picture list as well as worst actor and more.So Ice Cube's War of the World and Disney's Snow White remake top the list with six nominations each."
"Behind that are the five-time nominated Hurry Up Tomorrow starring The Weakened, Star Trek Section 31 and The Electric State also have three nominations.I'll just run through some of the nominations now for some of the bigger awards like Worst Picture which has The Electric State, Hurry Up Tomorrow, Disney's Snow White, Star Trek Section 31 and War of the Worlds."
"Worst Actor is Dave Bautista in The Lost Lands, Ice Cube in War of the Worlds, Scott Eastwood in Alarum, Jared Leto in Tron Ares and Able the Weakened Tess Faye in Hurry Up Tomorrow.Worst Actress is Ariana DeVos in Love Hurts, Mila Jojovic in The Lost Lands, Natalie Portman in Frantic of Youth, Rebel Wilson in Bridehardt and Michelle Yeoh in Star Trek Section 31."
"So you can see a lot of stuff here is happening.There's the remake of Seagull 1 which has Five Nights at Freddy's 2 there which is quite interesting considering it's also one of the only ones which doesn't have 2025 written on it because it's not like a full reboot because Smurf, Snow White and War of the Worlds obviously are borrowing the same title."
"But yeah, I mean some of these I'm not sure are as deserving as others.Snow White got a lot of hate and it's nice to see that, for example, Rachel Ziegler isn't up for Worst Actress because she got I think an unsubstantiated amount of hate for her role in Disney's Snow White remake, sort of, you know, with all that sort of crowd blaming it on the fact that she isn't white for the reason why Snow White bombed instead of the fact that the movie just didn't do well at all."
"The Worst Supporting Actor has all seven artificial dwarfs though so you see where actually the film is getting a bit of deserved criticism.Worst Supporting Actress doesn't also see Gal Gadot in as the wicked stepmother or evil queen, sorry I should say, in Snow White."
"So it's interesting to see how these award shows pan out because it's not always just punching down at the individuals behind specific films but it does make sure that some egregious filmmaking decisions each year, especially by big budget companies, you know, this isn't just going into, say, student films and being like, well this film's absolutely dreadful, this is something that was made by Disney or produced by, you know, like in the case of War of the Worlds, Amazon Prime Video, that just feels like it's a complete slot bag."
