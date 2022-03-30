Acer Nitro 16S AI (Quick Look) - AI-Powered Gaming

This laptop uses Copilot+ to deliver enhanced performance while retaining great portability, making it great option for PC gaming on-the-go.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is a brand new year, we're back from Christmas and New Year's break and we're straight into the thick of it with the new Acer Nitro 16S AI."
"Now these names tend to change quite often, it's not like the easiness of the Razer Blade and then you just have the year's equivalent of that particular model.Now this is the 16S presumably because of the 16 inch IPS panel that is in this particular version of the laptop and then obviously it's called AI."
"Why is it called AI?I don't think this is particularly more built with AI in mind than other co-pilot based Windows based PCs.There might be some AI based solutions built into something like NitroSense or other software that Razer has built but still, it's dumb to put it in the name so that continues this year I'm afraid."
"But even so, if you have to forget some of the AI nonsense, there is still quite a sensible laptop hiding underneath.First and foremost, it has this extended backside here as you can see the hinges for the display is located all the way forwards from here then you have this huge back that basically means that the exhaust of hot air happens away from the hinges and the wiring that is obviously in here to connect to the display and also it has made it much more easier for I.O. to push through because all of the ports or most of the central ports are back here so that is full HDMI charging through some USB-C ports here and a barrel connector."
"Also around here there is full Ethernet, microSD, a few USB ports, one there and two there so not too bad all in all.I don't necessarily like the design of it.I do think that we looked at an Acer Triton laptop late last year which sort of paved the way forward for prettier and more subtle gaming laptop designs."
"Acer has obviously forgotten everything here but still I do think that it is neat enough inside here.Obviously because it is a 16-inch panel you do get the numpad here with the off-center trackpad as well."
"Not sure why you would need that but still it is here.But if I know Acer's keyboards correctly it is a responsive, clicky, nicely tactile keyboard and a decently sized trackpad as well.This display as I said is 16 inches."
"More specifically it is a 16x10 meaning no actual big chin here.16x10, 1600p, 180hz, 400nit IPS display.That basically means that you don't get the fancy tandem OLEDs here because this Nitro is more budget friendly at around 1900 euros for this specific configuration but it is nice to see 16x10, high 180hz refresh rate and an IPS level display obviously means that it's going to be performant in terms of light nit-peak brightness so that is quite good."
"Inside we find in this particular model the AMD Ryzen AI7350 which uses liquid metal for connecting to the thermal solution.That is alongside an RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB of onboard VRAM.This particular model again because you can size up and down depending on what you like you get 32GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB of NVMe storage which is all connected to a 76wh battery."
"Now that I think is pretty impressive considering the fact that it is as we said before around 20mm thick with a top and bottom in metal.For 1900 euros if it performs and I mean that in the sense that whether or not these components can be adequately cooled with low enough noise decibel levels that seems rather nice actually."
"So we'll be putting this through the test in an upcoming review and until then stay tuned for more in Game Ranger."