With 436 awards and counting.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we have quite a big one to be talking about. Last year's probably most notorious game if you're in the video game industry or you take an interest in video games. That game being Claire Obscure Expedition 33. And again I say it's the most notorious because pretty much everyone awarded it top marks and everyone celebrated it at every major awards ceremony and show. They looked to credit it as their so called game of the year. And it was such a large amount of success that this game saw that it quickly sort of jumped up the ranks of the all time most awarded game ever. To the point where I think a couple of weeks ago it was third on the list. Now the list when we get to in a minute is quite spread so to get to third is quite impressive but since then it's jumped up to top of the list meaning it is the most awarded game ever."
"And this is particularly interesting and exciting because the awards ceremony or the awards season is far from done. You know we still got I think typically speaking the BAFTA Game Awards is like sort of the last one of the year and that's in April. I think April maybe March but it's a while away anyway put it that way. So let's take a look and see what's going on. So yes Claire Obscure Expedition 33 has become the most awarded game ever."
"We weren't entirely convinced it would happen but here we are. Sandfall Interactive's first title has won more game of the year awards than any game ever. So yes the year was only a few days old when we reported that Claire Obscure Expedition 33 had become the game with the third most game of the year awards in the world. The only titles ahead of it at the time were The Last of Us Part 2 and Elden Ring which is unbelievable company."
"Since the year was young and there were many awards left to be won we speculated it had a good chance of overtaking The Last of Us Part 2 as number two. Well it would be difficult to win enough awards to take the top spot but we were wrong. Claire Obscure Expedition 33 continued to win awards at a furious pace and now it has happened. Reset Era user Angie has updated the list revealing that we have a new number one at the top namely French developer Sandfall Interactive's acclaimed debut adventure. Here's what the top 20 looks like to the games that have won the most game of the year awards of all time."
"it's managed to win another 110 game of the year awards at least to beat to distance itself from The Last of Us but you know you look at the list and it's unbelievable company Elden Ring was the previous one at 435 again The Last of Us we talked about that Baldur's Gate 3 is as like dominant as that game was in that in the 2023 awards season it's still only managed to get 288 The Witcher 281 Zelda God of War The Last of Us Skyrim Astro Bot had a great year last year actually you kind of forget how well Astro Bot did last year reaching 10th on the list Uncharted Red Dead 2 GTA 5 Dragon Age Death Stranding Ragnarok Uncharted 2 Tears of the Kingdom Overwatch and then Red Dead Redemption. It's safe to say that Sandfall Interactive has made gaming history and there's a lot to suggest that it's one of the titles with the lowest budgets on the list if not the lowest of them all incidentally we are one of the many media outlets that have crowned Claire Obscure Expedition 33 as game of the year what do you think about this are you surprised and do you think it's well deserved now I have a couple of theories or thoughts about this for one I do think it was the game of the year last year because I think whenever you think about last year as a whole Claire Obscure is the one game that sort of stands out and it keeps coming back to you as if like they really did something special with that and I know people are constantly say yeah you know it's because it's a small team and debut project I don't care about any of that when you play the game it sticks with you and it's a really well put together game it's an unbelievable narrative it's uh you know there's lots of depth in the gameplay it's one of those things that again you come away from it and it leaves an impression on you and that's why to me Claire Obscure was the was the game of the year of 2025 because the other ones up there I don't think they quite did that like Donkey Kong was great but it wasn't it had its you know it had its kinks and as well it basically lived and died on its destruction physics split fiction it was fine but it wasn't as good as it takes to in the grand scheme of things dispatch fantastic story but it's not really a video game when you play it so you know there's lots of really big games and really promising titles that came out last year but to me Claire Obscure is the one that stands out and I think that's why it's it's achieved the success it has because I don't think it was actually that competitive of a year overall I think that we were we were missing a lot of heavy hitters last year and if you look back at this list there's a reason why some of these other really big titles didn't you know reach the top of their their year you know run away with awards let me quickly go back over to the list here so you know a lot of these games have all come out in similar years so that was 2022 right as was that you know two big games that were competing against one another um that was 2018 I believe was that 2018 as well breath the wild it was sometime around then I mean tears the kingdom was 2023 right the same year that uh that boulders gate 3 came out and the same year that it's not even on this list but alan wake 3 came out alan wake 2 came out sorry you know red dead 2 was that 2018 as well same year as uh as god of war I think so there's a lot of crossover between these games here so I think that's why some of these older titles some of these titles here that you look at as big names didn't rise any higher than they did and I think it's because last year claire obscure it wasn't contested in the same way as others were you know some of the biggest games that would contest claire obscure were indie titles you know like hollow knight like hades 2 like blueprints they were the ones that you were looking at going can these guys do it and I think everyone sort of looked at it and said they're really good claire obscure is just a little bit more special so I think it's an interesting situation that claire school's found itself and it's you know it deserves all the success it has will we ever see something reach there again like of course I mean someone elder ring is only a couple of years old claire obscure is now last year's game like there's there's no reason to suggest that something won't top it um but maybe it does also beg the question that these game of the year nominations and game of the year awards should be a little bit more diverse who knows the one thing you have to take from it though is all the awards that claire obscure has won they it hasn't necessarily took it away from other other uh games and other studios so um aside from the ones that call it the game and indie gaming that's not an indie game um but yeah interesting all the same so anyway that's all the time I have on this GRTV news let me know what you think about it should clarify won all these awards is overhyped is it not hyped enough I mean I think it was hyped enough but let me know about it all in the comments below and otherwise uh yeah thank you for joining me today and I'll see you on the next GRTV news tomorrow"