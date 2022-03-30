Making Your Voice Matter - Maono Microphones at CES

We take a look at some mics that could change your podcasting, streaming, and recording game.
"Hi, my name is Tobias. We're here at the Monobooth at CES 2026.Right now we're really pushing the wireless microphones.We have some dynamic microphones that all have wireless capability."
"This right here is the PD200W.We call it a hybrid microphone because you can connect via a 2.4 GHz wireless receiver and also a wired USB-C cable and also a 3.5 mm cable as well, a receiver with a 3.5 mm cable.So you can plug into a camera or other device."
"We do have two awards, two CES awards.One of them is for our wireless lavalier microphone and the other one is for a voice-changing microphone where we have some AI voice changer effects in the Monolink app."
"And if you want to follow me, I can show you a little bit more of the booth.Over here we kind of have our gaming setup and this is going to be like an audio routing controller for our Mono Arena software.This is actually unreleased, but hopefully we'll see it come out later this year."
"Over here we have our PD100W microphones and if you're familiar with the brand you may notice that they look pretty familiar because it is based off our PD100X microphone, but these actually have wireless capability as well."
"So actually these you can connect via a wired USB-C connection or the USB-C receiver.Up here are our wireless condenser microphones.These are the DM40 and those are the ones that have the voice changer, the AI voice changing effects."
"And then over here on this round table right here, these are also DM40s and PD200Ws.As you can see it also comes in white in case you have like a white aesthetic.Over here are our lav mics."
"We have the Mono Wave T1 Mini and then this over here on the other side is the Mono Wave T5 and this one also you can get a lightning receiver, USB-C receiver or a 3.5mm receiver.And then if you look in the middle right here, this is the T7."
"This is actually just a mock-up, this has not been released yet, but this will be like our new lav mic.Over here we have another audio routing controller like I showed you earlier.This is kind of like a standalone, this is called the Monocaster E2 Gen2 and this is more of a standalone streaming mixer and I say streaming mixer because you can do a lot of stuff on the fly so you're not recording a video and editing it later, you need to be able to do everything in a moment's notice."
"So that's what that's more for.And then here we have kind of like a streaming setup so you can kind of visualize it.This is also a PD200W microphone and the E2 Gen2 streaming mixer right here.And that pretty much wraps it up for our booth."
"Thanks a lot for stopping by."