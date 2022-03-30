Shaping the Future of Personal Mobility - Rictor at CES 2026

We chat with KA Sales Director Anne Ge about the exciting new eVTOL.
"Hello, I'm Annie from Richter and I now briefly introduce Richter.Richter was founded in 2014 and from the beginning we've been working on transportation vehicles.For example, scooters and e-bikes."
"We've been doing this for several years, about 10 years for such business.And two years ago, our founder was very interested in aircraft.By the way, our founder is very, I say, genius for the technical guys.So now this is ultralight."
"Ultralight, we have one person limit, speed limit and the weight limit.So no pilot lessons. This is the main important thing.So the buyers, they can buy it.Not so many worries about the pilot lessons."
"And the big ones, the big one will be later because they have so many regulations.It's very complicated and not so easy to handle.And we plan to make the first flying in Los Angeles or maybe New York, we are not sure yet.But definitely in the middle of this year, ultralight will be sold in America first."
"Europe is totally different, you know.Ultralight in America, because China follows the American rules.Ultralight just needs to certify with FAA Part 103.Then it's okay."
"But in Europe, it's difficult, I think.So that's the reason first we chose America here.Because it's easy to handle."