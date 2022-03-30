GRTV News - Xbox looks set to launch ad-supported cloud gaming

Could we soon have ads in our gaming experiences?
"So yeah, I mean gaming and ads, we've talked about it for years now with a lot of people seeing it as the next way to sort of monetise games. We kind of already do have advertisements in games to some extent if you consider how certain things like Fortnite work on an internet scale where you can have brands or musicians or films sort of make their way into games via skins, paid items or something like the concerts that Fortnite does from time to time. There's like big events where people pay money to essentially buy an advertisement for something like that."
"It's a big way to promote things like a new film for example might have COD Warzone skins or another IP might cross over with that. But direct advertising through brands is something that we've not seen as much in a lot of games and yet that could be around the corner as Tom Warren of The Verge spotted this message here where it says underneath at the bottom if you can see that, one hour of ad supported playtime per session. Which actually doesn't sound like a lot but that essentially means that we could be looking at a near future where Xbox Cloud Gaming has another tier which is unrelated to its Game Pass tier which lets you play basically any Game Pass game that you want if you go for Ultimate via the cloud streaming with another cloud streaming option which is probably going to be a lot cheaper which will give you access to games that you already own via the cloud meaning that you don't necessarily have to have the best PC for example if you want to buy the newest game and run it through the cloud but you would have to deal with ads. How those ads will come about is completely unknown it could be the case that before you start your hour session you watch an ad and at the end of your hour session you watch an ad or it could be midway through you have to sit through an ad. There's no, it doesn't seem like there's a great amount of ways to introduce this without annoying a lot of people but then again cloud gaming is still something that feels like it's in its early feeling out stage right now so it's hard to say whether we would actually see this take off in the way that you'd imagine or whether this would just be something that Xbox trials and see if anyone's actually interested within it. It's possible that we could hear more about this on Thursday because that's when Xbox is developing directors and while that's focused primarily on games you'd imagine that something that's this big would get it to an announcement but anyway let me know Would you be interested in playing games with ads? Would you be interested in doing that if Xbox made the price a lot cheaper? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news. Goodbye!"