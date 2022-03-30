GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI may be censored in Russia

As it collides with the values and traditions that the country keeps.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about the game of 2026, which is also the game of 2025 before it's delayed, and will most likely be the game of 2027 when it, in my opinion, gets delayed to 2027."
"Yeah, we're talking about Grand Theft Auto 6 obviously, there's no point even calling the game the biggest game of the year, it's the biggest game of the decade by an enormous margin, it's such a massively anticipated title, but there will likely be certain regions where it will look a little bit different, and that's because obviously it's a very mature game, should we say, very explicit game at times, it's a very raw depiction of American society to the point where there will be certain regions that will look to, if they're going to have the game launched in their regions, censor it and change the way that it's presented, and one such region that seems to be in the running for censorship is going to be, as you would expect, Russia, so anyway, let's take a look."
"Grand Theft Auto 6 might need to be censored in Russia, it turns out that elements in the game might be more than what Russian basic moral norms and traditional spiritual values can handle, so yeah, the hardest game of the year and possibly the decade is of course Grand Theft Auto 6, which will be released in November, the whole world is looking forward to it and eagerly awaiting to see how Rockstar will once again push the boundaries of both what a game can be and offer."
"But not everyone appreciates this, with Russian officials being a particularly critical group, The Gamer reports that Mikhail Ivanov, Vice Chairman of the World Russian People's Council, has now stated in an interview with the Kremlin-friendly website News.ru that Rockstar may need to make a special version tailored for Russians."
"The creators of GTA 6 are deliberately including destructive and vulgar content in their products, which is completely unacceptable to the moral health of society, explains Ivanov.This includes the planned inclusion of scenes of male striptease in the game, which is a direct and cynical violation of basic moral norms and traditional spiritual values."
"We need to either impose strict legal restrictions on the distribution of such games in Russia, or require publishers to release special versions for our market cleared of immoral content.It remains to be seen how Rockstar will respond to these obviously very fragile Russian spiritual principles that could be lost by a male digital stripper in GTA 6, and we assume that it may need to be censored more than that."
"Florida, known as Leonida in the game, is often decadent enough and we guess there may be significantly more controversial elements than that.This is some of the images from GTA 6 when they first showed those images off I think like nearly two years ago now."
"But yeah, as Jonas puts in the news piece there, like, obviously the Russian official has particularly pointed out the male strippers in the game.But there will be considerably other things that do not align with these Russian morals and spiritual traditional values that they so preach."
"And all you need to know, again nobody has really seen much of GTA 6, but all you need to do is just hop into GTA 5 for 15 minutes and you'll come across all these things that will probably be censored if the game's to be released in Russia.So I don't know, we'll see."
"But I would assume that this is probably just going to be the start of various, let's say more restrictive bodies coming in and asking for censorship for this game if Rockstar intends to launch it in their region.You know, other sort of key ones that will most likely look for censorship will be Saudi Arabia, those sort of regions that have a significantly more restricting and you could almost describe as archaic human rights views and stances."
"So I don't know, we'll see.But I think the key thing to note though is that for the majority of European regions it will probably be GTA the same way that Americans have it.I mean, it is a game that is developed by a developer that was founded in the UK of all places, at Rockstar North."
"Actually as well, before we wrap up, the one other region that you might want to, especially if you're from this region, you might just want to pay attention to it a little bit, is Australia.Because Australia does tend to have quite strict censorship guidelines and often times we do see some games in Australia looking a little bit different to other regions."
"So if you're from Australia, it might just be an idea to keep aware that Grand Theft Auto might look a little different in your region than elsewhere.Might not, it might do.It's hard to say."
"And again, we haven't really seen any ratings for the game come out yet, which is possibly an indication that it's not that close to launch, because we see games get rated all the time and they're 18 months away or more, and GTA 6 is, unless it's hidden, it might be hidden on the PEGI and the ESRB websites, very reasonable chance that it is, but we haven't seen any leaks yet."
"So I don't know, we'll see.But again, as it stands, it's coming out in November, it's going to be the biggest game of probably all time, so stay tuned for that.And as more comes out about GTA 6, you know where to find it, all on your local GameRantor region."
"Take care everyone."