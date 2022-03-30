Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Bradley the Badger

We sat down with Davide Soliani and Christian Cantamessa to talk about Bradley the Badger

Check out the full interview for more details on the upcoming platformer.

GR Misc

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Star Search - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Star Search - Official Trailer (Netflix)
The Madison - Date Announcement (Paramount+)

The Madison - Date Announcement (Paramount+)
The Mortuary Assistant - Official Trailer

The Mortuary Assistant - Official Trailer
The Bride - Official Trailer

The Bride - Official Trailer
Ted Season 2 - Official Trailer

Ted Season 2 - Official Trailer
Wildwood - Where Mystery Dwells Trailer

Wildwood - Where Mystery Dwells Trailer
Fallout Shelter - Announcement (Prime Video)

Fallout Shelter - Announcement (Prime Video)
Finding Her Edge - Final Trailer (Netflix)

Finding Her Edge - Final Trailer (Netflix)
How to Get to Heaven from Belfast - Official Trailer (Netflix)

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Mike Epps: Delusional - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Mike Epps: Delusional - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Firebreak - Date Announcement (Netflix)

Firebreak - Date Announcement (Netflix)
Motorvalley - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Motorvalley - Official Trailer (Netflix)
More

Trailers

Marathon - Collector's Edition trailer

Marathon - Collector's Edition trailer
Marathon - Pre-Order Trailer

Marathon - Pre-Order Trailer
Farming Camp - Announcement Trailer

Farming Camp - Announcement Trailer
Reanimal - in 60 Seconds

Reanimal - in 60 Seconds
Quarantine Zone x Dead by Daylight - Free Update Available Now

Quarantine Zone x Dead by Daylight - Free Update Available Now
Sail Forth - Battle for Croaker Command Update (PS5 & PS4)

Sail Forth - Battle for Croaker Command Update (PS5 & PS4)
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition - 60FPS Update (PS5)

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition - 60FPS Update (PS5)
The Sims 4 - Royalty & Legacy Reveal Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

The Sims 4 - Royalty & Legacy Reveal Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
Arknights: Endfield - Worldwide Release Trailer (PS5)

Arknights: Endfield - Worldwide Release Trailer (PS5)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Free Ver. 3.0 update, out now!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Free Ver. 3.0 update, out now!
Code Vein II - Zenon Gryfgote Character Trailer (PS5)

Code Vein II - Zenon Gryfgote Character Trailer (PS5)
Goblin Sushi - Reveal Trailer

Goblin Sushi - Reveal Trailer
More

Events

More