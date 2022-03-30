A Stylish AI Companion - Migomigo Interview at CES 2026

CEO and co-founder Ning Chen tells us all about Migomigo's new robot.
"Hi everyone, my name is Chen Ning. I'm the CEO and co-founder of Migo Migo. This is our booth and We are a company that builds AI companion robot. This is our robot it's called Migo Migo and this cute little thing can actually detect your emotions and And come accompany you when you are alone So you can see Under its eyes there are cameras so it's possible that It detects your emotion and your body languages and there are a total of 10 degrees of freedom all over its body For example its arms and its foot It's walkable so it can chase you and walk towards you when you are sad or happy And there also tail at the big at the back of this product and We are building our self-developed large Multi-model large language model as well and One funny one fun fact about this product is that its intelligence can actually grow So at the beginning, it's only like a one-year-old child But as you spend more time with it, its intelligence can grow and in the end It will be like a six-year-old child. So at the beginning it can only speak pet languages like But in the end it can like learn to speak human languages and try to learn to communicate with you so you can teach it how to speak and In this process the our Migo Migo can also learn your living habits as well as your language habits So yeah, you can get your own customized Migo Migo at your home."