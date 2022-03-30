GRTV News - GTA VI developer Rockstar North's headquarters closed following suspected incident

An explosion occurred on the morning of the 19th of January at Rockstar HQ.
"Further ado, today we're talking quite a serious incident which seems to have taken place at Rockstar North, aka the developers of GTA 6 up in Edinburgh, Jonah's right that this is a suspected incident, I think it's worth us saying that this is an explosion that has taken place at the Rockstar North headquarters, it's suspected right now via the BBC and via Edinburgh Live to have been a boiler incident, so just to calm any fears right there of anything going further beyond that, it's also worth saying right now that we're keeping our fingers crossed that no one was injured because it seems like the reports are saying that as of right now, revealed to the public, no one has been injured or thank goodness killed by this explosion, at least that's the latest of what we heard."
"This is a developing situation as it stands right now, this is something that happened at about 9.21am this morning where firefighters were called to Rockstar's headquarters in Edinburgh, as I say.This is something that is clearly quite serious, as I say Jonah's has just written a couple of paragraphs here about it, this is something that comes at a time where Rockstar North has been embroiled in another bit of headline making news following the firing of some 34 employees due to Discord messages."
"Now that is obviously completely unrelated to this incident here, but it seems that once again as we close in on that GTA 6 release date, that a lot of things aren't seemingly going Rockstar's way, the main thing is though is that no one, at least Touchwood right now, has been hurt by this incident because this could have been a lot scarier even as something like a boiler explosion might not sound as serious as say a bomb going off or something like that, this could have led to serious injuries and will probably lead to some sort of halting for work over the next few days because a boiler explosion, I mean I'm no plumber or no boiler technician, but I can probably assure you that a boiler explosion will mean no heating, no central heating unless it's all electrical at Rockstar and it will also mean things like no hot water from taps, probably, unless they've got a secondary boiler."
"So if that's the case then maybe there won't be any sort of work in the office for the next couple of days until that can be fixed and it's also dependent on the damage to the office itself, which we don't know about right now as the main priority as I said is making sure that people aren't hurt and that no one is going to be too worse off and that the office itself is being secured after the boiler has exploded. But yeah, the gist of it, boiler exploded at Rockstar, no one was hurt luckily by the sounds of things, by what was made public, or no one has been seriously injured, which is still, you know, could lead to some injuries being shown. We'll update you guys on this as an update comes, but until then, I'll see you tomorrow for some more challenges, goodbye."