Endless Portable Possibilities - MSI Laptops at CES 2026

We chat with Edward Chen, channel marketing specialist at MSI, about some of the most exciting laptops on the market.
"Hi everyone, this is Marco for Gamereactor. I'm in the Venetian in Las Vegas at CES 2026 and I'll be joining a tour at MSI for the latest updates on their laptop range. This is Edward from MSI notebook team, Marketing side, where I'd love to introduce like what's the new stuff coming in MSI like in 2026 CES. So let me break through it. So first of all we have a new lineup, I mean a new chassis, new update, new refresh for our prestigious series. We come up with two size 16 inches and 14 inches, both support with flip and non-flip version."
"Let's take it. So here you can see the gray color with the 16 inches one. This is a non-flip version with the clamshell version. It comes with two several IO ports, two USB-A on the side, two USB-C on the side support fast charge as well, and then one HDMI for external monitor itself. For a new prestigious series 16 inches one, we do update it on the chassis one. So it comes with the aluminum alloy chassis which brings more stable and then reduce the heat faster."
"Of course for the CPU wise, we come up feature with the new Intel Pentalog processor which can be benefit as the power efficiency for like the linear version. Also benefit from the performance wise from our like version.Panel wise it comes up to like OLED version, 16 inches one, OLED version 120 Hertz, 2.8K, and also true color 1000. Something new about the eye graphics which people would consider about the consumer laptop, actually Pentalog got really good for the integrated graphical system. As per test, it could be comes to as equivalent as RTX 4050 performance. So other than that, let's dig in for some of the key features that we put in in this laptop."
"Consumer laptops usually think as a random use like everyday tasks, but actually we do have a Vember chamber cooling thermal, two fans in order to make it more like a better laptop as a everyday life. Let's come to see the flip version.Here's the flip version for the Precis 16, it can do all the way up to 360."
"With the flip version, it also comes with the nano pen here, with a single click it could just pop it up and then you can just take it out. The stylus pens can last up to like 45 minute usage, consistently usage with only 30 second charge.You can use it as a stylus."
"Let me put it back.Also one more thing for the Precis series will be the action touchpad.So we enlarge the touchpad in a very bigger way. Also there are two single icons on the top left corner and also top right corner. This is the default and also not able to be customizable. This one will be whenever you touch it, you will pop up the calculator. On the top right corner, there will be popping up the MSI center, which you are allowed to do more customizable or any adjust in our system. Other than that, the action touchpad has different kind of like solution as well. So we can do customizable on the horizon one, vertical one and other side as well. So default will be doing the volume like adjustment on this on the left side. For the right side, you will be brightness as well, but you can do all customized in our system. It comes to color with the gold one and also the gray one. It just depends on which country will carry which kind of light. So that will be the new Precis series. We come with the 16-inch one and also the 14-inch one. That'll be all for Precis. Let's move on to the modern series."
"Sorry. For modern series, we come with two sizes. There are like 16-inch and 14-inch one. I would say it is an everyday usage, everyday life user.Whenever you're browsing, you're just doing some like outlook work, office work, this is the go-to. The panel can go up to like 16-14 with full HD OLED panel. The design is also a little bit different compared with the previous one. Whole new design as well. It's more elegant, more aesthetics, more easy, low-key and then easy to go. Round section, make it more fit in everyday usage. Plug in your bag and you're ready to go."
"That's all for the update for our consumer, which is called Precis and productivity laptop from MSI. Let's move to the gaming side.Sorry. For gaming-wise, let's come to the first Raider 16 Max HX. This is the base that for 16-inch one, we come back with a new light bar design, also with the RGB logo on the A-side as well. But the most important thing will be their performance. With the top tier, it can go up to like 300 total watts performance within the 16-inch size of it. For the panel-wise, it can go up to 16-QHD with OLED panel, 240Hz, True Black with 1000. That would be a beast."
"So how does it deliver that much like big performance? Let's move up to the with the cooling system. With our Raider HX, actually we have three fans. Two on the side, one in the middle, in order to blow out or reduce heat from top side and also the bottom side, which is kind of cool to deliver the total maximum power for our MSI Raider 16 Max HX. Other cool stuff will be the quick access. So let's move over here. The Max version also supports easy going to do the upgrade. So once you unscrew two screwdrivers right here, there's a lift up here. You are able to secure upgrade your SSD and both your RAM."
"It's very easy. So that will be the main point for our Raider 16 Max. It's the most powerful beast from MSI 16-inch laptop. Easy going, easy to upgrade, the best panel in the world. Without the Max version, there's also a non-Max version.So the design will be a little different. There won't be a light bar, but the cooling will be the same. There will be also three fans as well. The total performance of the non-Max version will go up to 250 watts, just depend on configuration as well."
"Also featured with the OLED panel.Next on going will be another highlight from MSI this year as well, will be the new Stealth series. The new Stealth series comes with a whole new aluminum alloy design as well with the rounded design. So it makes it more elegant, more portable, easy going. Every day you can taxi. Whenever you are gaming or using in the office as a work, it's your go-to. Support with OLED panel. We have two speakers, two woofers on the downside. Very large touchpad for ever to use, for user to use."
"Four-zone RGB keyboard.Next up, let's go to our Crosshair series. This will be the middle entry level for our users. It could be, although it's a middle entry level, it still supports up to 5070, delivers with total 200 watts full performance. So if you're, I'm saying like if you're a student looking for everyday usage for gaming a little bit, this is the go-to. Last, let's go to our entry-level Cyber series. Sorry."
"Here's our like updated Cyber series with the whole new design on the side.This is the most entry-level for 2036 MSI. So it can support up to like 5070, but of course it depends on regions, usually 5050 or 5060. Deliver with the total performance with 130 watts. This is whole new design. Entry-level for price point consideration, this is your go-to. And that's all for MSI 2026. Definitely there's something that improvement and also there's a lot of upgrade from business laptop and also gaming laptop. Especially for the Precision series, the 16 inches and 14 inches with flip and non-flip version. It's definitely a must-see or must-experience laptop, I would say, in 2026. For gaming-wise, there will be like Raider 16 Max HX, which can deliver like up to 300 watts performance. Also comes with the new Steel series, which deliver a very sleek aesthetics looking, which also can deliver a good like certain point for you to experience gaming as well. So that's all for MSI 2026 at CES or CESUN."