TVs, Cameras, and More - Hisense at CES 2026

We chat with a few representatives from Hisense, talking about their exciting line-up and future projects.
"Hi, welcome to Hisense. This year we have really a lot of new stuff.To begin with, my name is Jason Nathan. I am the Hisense financial training manager for Hisense Canada.And today we're taking a look at a couple of different cool things."
"To begin with, we have a 27-inch, 32-inch, and 49-inch monitor.And with this technology, it's a little different than previously.And also, it's the first year we're ever coming out in the American market with monitors.To begin with, our 27-inch and 32-inches are mini-LED IPS."
"What does that mean? It means that it's going to be a lot brighter, better color accuracies, and we get 99% of coverage on RGBs, and we get DCI-P3 on the coverage.Not only that, but the brightness touches at 1,000 peak brightness and 2,000 on the Pro version.This is the Pro version, and these are just our GX."
"So GX and the GX Pro.The GX Pro starts at 5K quality, and it starts at 165Hz refresh rate.At 2K, since it's a dual mode, you could put it at 330Hz.And on the GX, you could do at 4K at 160Hz."
"And then at 2K, you could do 320Hz.What's really cool about the GX normal model, it's a smart monitor as well.So what does that mean? It means that it's also a monitor, but also a TV.So if you want, and you don't have enough space, and you're looking for both, you could definitely do it from here."
"The smart monitor is using currently Vida.It could change based on different countries, and it may perhaps be a little different.But generally speaking, it should be Vida with an easy operating system.So it's software and hardware."
"We are VRR, ALM, G-Sync, and FreeSync premium input inside the monitors as well.The legs are a little different, with the GX Pro having a flat, while the GX having a more narrow.They're both adjustable, tilt abilities.And in the back as well, we get RGB lights for the ambience."
"We get HDMI, DPI, 2.1, and we also get Type-C.That basically means that you could connect your cell phone, tablet, or even a small laptop while still charging it and transferring and showing the data right onto your monitor right away, which is really, really cool."
"The last model we have right down there is actually an ultra-wide 49-inch.It's a 5-key monitor at 240 hertz using 1 millisecond response rate.It is fantastic, but it is a VA and an E-LED model, not an IPS and not a mini-LED.And on this case, it is quite nice and really good for simulations of driving simulators or perhaps airplane simulators."
"And even those with a lot of workload that want to cut the screen into multiple cases, such as let's say you could have PowerPoint, then you have your emails, and then perhaps your team's open, and you could adjust it the way you like to.Not only that, but again, the aspect ratio can change."
"Currently, it's at 32 to 9, but you can make it smaller based on the workload that you need and want.The only thing is this model is not adjustable, and it does not have an anti-reflective probe.I'll show you how the anti-reflective probe looks like on our monitors.Naturally, OLED screens are not very, very good for reflections, but with our mini-LEDs, we get fantastic-looking monitors."
"So as you can see, right now, it's completely black, which is perfect.The reflection of it is very, very little.And the reason why is because it's a semi-gloss finish on the screen, removing almost about 40% of the reflection off the screen itself."
"So making it perfect for those with bright rooms or any kind of areas or shared spaces with huge windows in condos or houses.And overall, there's also speakers on the first and second model, the GX models, which is only five watts and with two speakers on both sides."
"Overall, these monitors are coming later this year, so you should be expecting them around April, March in America and other regions a little later.I'm from Canada, so we're going to get it a little late.And overall, we're looking at other sizes as well, but currently, we're starting with 27 to 32 inches, as that's the most popular size within America, and hopefully later on, maybe some 34 inches as well."
"Hi, I'm Sarah Bellinger. I'm here with Hisense.We have one of their new Ultra Short Throw laser projectors.This is the PX4 Pro, which is coming out in 2026.It builds upon the fan-favorite PX3 Pro that was out a few years ago."
"This one is really good for gamers.They actually work directly with Xbox to get it certified, and it is the first Ultra Short Throw that has VRR FreeSync.So it has super low latency, and you can game on a super big screen."
"It goes up to 200 inches.The one here is 150 inches, so you can see it's big.It goes even bigger, and it has a new iris lens.So what that means is it's adjusting the aperture as you're watching something or as you're gaming, so it's going to get really good contrast."
"The contrast goes up to 6,000 to 1 ratio, and you get some really good depth in the blacks and the shadows.The highlights are not too bright, so your contrast is going to look really good, and the performance is going to look really good, and the response time is fantastic."
"So now we're looking at the XR10.This is kind of the peak of the show this year.It's, I want to say, one of the nicest things that we have in terms of projectors this year, and kind of ever.The XR10, we call the apex of projector because it is super, super bright."
"It has 6,000 anti-lumens, which means that if you put it even in a living room, you're going to be able to see it with, you know, maybe some, your blinds open.It's really flexible in that way.It also has our new iris lens, so the contrast there is incredible as well."
"You get up to 6,000 to 1 contrast ratio.It's also got a lot of durability to it, so it's built with really premium materials.It has all glass lens.Inside, there is a fully sealed liquid cooling system, so it's going to help keep all of that technology running for a really long time."
"It also has lens shift and optical zoom, which just helps with setting up the flexibility.You get a lot more flexibility where you're setting it up, where your screen is.It just makes everything easier.I'm Alyssa. I'm working PR for Hisense, and right here behind me, we have the 116UXS, which is our largest RGB mini LED TV."
"Backtracking a little bit, last year, we introduced our first RGB TV.Actually, the market's first, and we brought it to consumers.This year, we're evolutionizing that.So, this RGB TV has red, green, blue, and a fourth color in the backlight, which is cyan."
"Cyan lives in between blue and green, and what it does is it targets that color space to make it as precise and as accurate as possible.It also helps reduce blue light emissions by up to 80%, which is really nice to know, especially when dealing with a TV of this size and brightness."
"It's nice to know that you're not straining your eyes too much and it's helping you.It's 116 inches, of course.It has a really big picture, but it also has really great audio as well.It has a 6.2 multi-channel audio system, and that's powered by a Devalay audio system, which is just like a premium audio brand that we work with."
"This TV reaches over 110% of the BT color space.So, again, going back to that perfect color, it's showing everything as it's intended and as real life as possible.So, you can see for yourself, it's a pretty beautiful picture and 116 inches."
"And then here, we have the 163-inch RGBY micro LED.So, with this TV, we're kind of doing the same concept of adding a fourth primary color.Instead of adding in that cyan, though, we're adding in yellow, which targets the warm color area on the TV screen to help bring out the brightness and just strengthen colors in that color space."
"So, by adding yellow, we're reaching 100% of the BT color scale, which is really incredible to do on a micro LED display.This is a true micro LED TV display, meaning that we're using self-emissive pixels and not just smaller mini LEDs."
"So, it's a really precise and accurate picture in terms of contrast, color with this advanced RGB.And then, you know, same thing with the audio.It's that Devalay strong performance, 163 inches.So, you know, it's massive."
"If you want a home theater in your house, this is something to look into."