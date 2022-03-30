GRTV News - New Fallout series incoming as Shelter becomes a reality show

Sign-ups are open now to compete in the new Fallout series.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking a new Fallout series, no, not like season 3 of Fallout, the TV show at Amazon Prime, but Amazon Prime does seem to be pretty much in love with Fallout and all the things that it's done for the streaming service at the moment as it's already confirmed that we are getting a new Fallout reality show based on Fallout Shelter, so this is something that's officially confirmed by Prime Video and it has a little synopsis here that I'll read out for you and I quote, Fallout Shelter is a new reality competition series based on the hit Amazon drama and computer game of the same name. The dwellers, contestants live together in a top secret vault where they will compete in a series of games that tests the seven core attributes from the Fallout world, strength, perception, endurance, charisma, intelligence and look special. The series will not only test dwellers core attributes but also their loyalty and alliances. It's a game of power dynamics, popularity and social strategy which will ultimately result in a huge cash prize but you have what it takes to be the most special. So basically you can register your interest, this series is a little while away, I don't think it's been filmed yet or anything like that, so you can become a contestant right now and you can follow the link on the piece that's live from Jonas at Game Reactor, wherever you get your Game Reactor from, if you want to be involved in this Fallout series. It seems like it's going to be almost like Beast Games-esque I guess with different challenges coming together for different aspects of the Fallout skill tree I guess. I don't think it's going to be very much based around like wasteland things, I think it's going to be more as if it's in the vault, as if you're going to be in the vault. We'll see people probably sit up in those blue and yellow vault suits, we'll see people likely taking on various sort of weird and wacky games in order to prove who's the best. It's going to be interesting to see how the social element applies to this game, because obviously you can't make it too dystopian, you can't actually trap people in a vault, but at the same time we've seen things like the traitors do really well, we've seen things like you know, what's that show where they all go in an apartment and they boat each other out, it's like The Circle or something like that I think, and they speak to The Circle like it's Big Brother. Big Brother does well, social aspects of these reality shows always do really really well, so you'd imagine that Amazon is working on some kind of aspect there which is going to make people go, you know, root for their favourites and gasp whenever there's a betrayal happening and things like that, but it'll be interesting to see how that works with Fallout, because Fallout is obviously a single-player game, first and foremost outside of Fallout 76, but even then Fallout 76 isn't like Among Us or anything, we have a lot of social reduction and things like that, so we'll just have to see how it works. Anyway, as I say, no release date on this as yet, but it has been confirmed that casting is now open, so we'll probably hear a lot more on it soon, because reality TV is usually a lot quicker to film than something like the highly produced aspect of Fallout. Let me know if you'll be watching it, and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"