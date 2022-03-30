GRTV News - Star Wars sees a leadership change with Dave Filoni taking over

Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down from the helm of Lucasfilm.
"Today we're going to be talking about something that has been long, well not even rumoured, expected than anything.It's been confirmed though, we're talking about Star Wars and the reason we're doing that is because Kathleen Kennedy, who's been at the helm of Lucasfilm and sort of commanding the direction that Star Wars has been taking for about 14 years, she's stepping down from her role. She's not leaving Lucasfilm, she's moving on to a different sort of position in the company and that's left obviously a void at the top of the company and we now know who's going to be filling that."
"And it's going to be someone that's familiar with Star Wars and I think somebody that several fans are probably quite happy is taking over the role. I'm a little bit sceptical, I won't lie. But anyway, we'll get into that in a moment.So Kathleen Kennedy steps aside for Dave Filoni who takes over Star Wars. 14 years later she's ready to move on, although not from Star Wars but to different tasks within Lucasfilm."
"So Lucasfilm has now officially confirmed the leadership change that has been speculated about for some time.Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down as president after 14 years in the role, handing over responsibility to Dave Filoni who will take over as president and chief creative officer. At the same time, Linwin Brennan will take on a more prominent role as co-president with responsibility for the company's business and production side."
"So a little bit like the way DC Studios is set up for example, with James Gunn handling the creative side of it and Peter Safran hiding handling the business side of it.For you Game Retro readers, this development will feel familiar. We have previously reported on information that suggested that Dave Filoni was intended to take over when Kennedy left the presidency."
"With his long history at Lucasfilm, from the Clone Wars to Ahsoka and the Mandalorian, Filoni has long been seen as the creative heir with deep roots in both the fans and George Lucas' own vision.With Filoni at the creative helm and Brennan as a stable counterweight on the business side, Lucasfilm is now marking the beginning of a new chapter."
"Exactly how this will shape the future of Star Wars remains to be seen, but the change in leadership clearly signals that Disney wants to bring creative direction and long-term planning under a more unified leadership.So do you think Lucasfilm is making the right decision here?Again, you can't deny Filoni's credits in the world of Star Wars."
"That being said, I kind of look at it a little bit like he's done a few good things.And I think Star Wars is in a really tough place right now.Because I think it doesn't need a fresh perspective at the top.It needs a complete and utter reset and overhaul."
"And I'm not too sure whether someone like Filoni, who is so familiar with the Star Wars ethos, is prepared to do that.Because I love Star Wars, I really do, but I don't think I can sit through more and more films in this current era of the universe."
"It needs to go somewhere else.It's been doing this for 50 years.Well, not nearing 50 years, actually.It's okay to explore elsewhere."
"And if you want to come back to it in the future, you can.But everything is set around the same period of time in Star Wars.It's becoming a little bit boring.And I think the best thing you can look at that to prove it is the fact that there is a Star Wars film premiering in four months' time."
"And nobody cares.Nobody cares.Nobody is talking about The Mandalorian and Grogu.Why?Well, I think it's partly down to the fact that I think that should have ended as a TV series."
"I don't know why they got a film to end it.It doesn't make any sense.I don't know whether it's going to be much of a hit because The Mandalorian had a great first season and then it sort of..."
"I think it got progressively worse as it went on.Or maybe there was occasional spikes, but definitely the first season was really strong and I don't think it's quite lived up to it since.And I think it just proves the point that we kind of treat it as a little bit like the Filoni-verse."
"All this Mandalorian stuff, Ahsoka, all these different shows that they're putting in at the same sort of time in this period of like after the Clone Wars, before the events of...Was it just after?I think it's just after."
"I can't even remember.It might be just after episode six.I can't remember.But the point is it's all happened at the same point."
"And I think Filoni, by bringing him in and putting him at the top of the company, you're sort of enabling him to continue doing that.And I'm not too sure that's the direction that Star Wars needs to go.Me personally, I think they should have got someone fresh."
"Someone that's going to take a lot of risks because that's what Star Wars really needs.It needs someone to come in and say, we're done with this period of time.We're going to the High Republic or something like that.We're going to go and set this thing thousands of years before this current event of Star Wars."
"We're going to reset it.We're going to go from scratch.I think that would have done them really well.We'll see if it works."
"But, you know, it's one of those interesting things where Filoni's done a couple of good things, a couple of OK things.It's not, you know, some sort of generational talent that's come in.And it's like everything he does is remarkable."
"I think it's more of a balanced affair.And that's the thing.Star Wars, in my eyes, is kind of stuck in mediocrity, as much as I hate to say it.And that's why I think it could have benefited from somebody coming in and just going, we're doing this different."
"A bit like what's happened with DC again.Will the DC Studios gamble with James Gunn at the helm pay off?It's hard to say.But DC, the DC Extended Universe was a train wreck at the end of the time, at the end of it."
"And anyone can say, you know, that the Snyderverse had hope and anyone could say that, you know, Zack Snyder started lots of storytelling to say.That was a train wreck of a cinematic universe and it needed putting to bed.And that's what James Gunn did."
"He came and he went, we're done with that.We're doing this.And I think that's kind of what Star Wars needs as well.So will this ultimately pay off in the end is hard to say."
"Again, when you see leadership change like this, it's not something that's going to see immediate change.It's going to be a progressive change.So don't expect by the end of the year to see Filoni, you know, a bunch of films that Filoni has greenlit coming out.Like, it's just not plausible."
"You're talking end of 2027 at the earliest, really, for these kinds of things.It'll be a gradual change, but there will be a change coming because now, again, Kathleen Kennedy has decided to step down as the president of Lucasfilm.But again, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated."
"Otherwise, that's all the time I have."