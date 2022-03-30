Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - First 25 minutes on Nintendo Switch 2

Now that Lara Croft is getting two new titles in the form of remake Legacy of Atlantis and future endeavour Catalyst, we checked out Aspyr's Switch 2 port of the old adventure that originally released on PS3/PS4 (and many other platforms) to start the latest trilogy more than a decade ago. However, it doesn't look as good as we remember, with some missing details and effects, don't you agree? Note: This gameplay was captured at 1080p60, no HDR, and right before the just-released 1.0.2 update patch.