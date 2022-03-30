GRTV News - Batman: Arkham Shadow developer reported to have been hit with layoffs too

It seems Meta has also laid off the people behind one of VR's biggest recent hits.
So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking unfortunately more layoffs, I know yesterday I was talking literally about Ubisoft layoffs and how I hoped I wouldn't see any more, but we seem to have some more layoffs coming from Meta.
"So earlier in the week, Meta VR laid off a few studios, namely the studios behind Deadpool VR and some other studios, and the studios behind Asgard's Wrath as well, those being Twisted Pixel and Sanzaru Games and it seems that Camouflage, the studio behind Batman Arkham Shadow has also been pretty much gutted."
"So Meta VR has been for a few years now one of the key developers or key publishers when it comes to making VR games and we've actually seen some pretty solid improvement.A lot of people still like, a lot of people really liked Asgard's Wrath for example as a proper VR RPG that you could sink your teeth into, Deadpool VR was seen as a pretty solid shooter, but especially Batman Arkham Shadow I think was one of the key examples of where VR could go if it was given enough attention and enough time."
"And unfortunately however, it seems as per Aftermath that Camouflage, the studio behind Batman Arkham Shadow has been left to just a handful of employees.This hasn't been officially confirmed by Meta and it wasn't officially confirmed when they said that they were laying off or they were closing Sanzaru Games and Twisted Pixel, but you would have to wonder why Batman Arkham Shadow's developer is left in this way, sort of completely crippled but still left standing."
"Again Batman Arkham Shadow was one of Meta's biggest hits for VR, as the same was true though for Asgard's Wrath, the same is true for Marvel's Deadpool, although Marvel's Deadpool VR I guess is more of a recent game which means that perhaps the sales data might not be as strong as say something that came out a year ago like Batman Arkham Shadow or even further than Asgard's Wrath and Asgard's Wrath 2."
"There was, there is still potentially some hope I guess because there's still people working there for a follow up to Batman Arkham Shadow, but considering the fact that VR is pretty much done at Meta by the sounds of things, it sounds like they are maybe still going to make headsets but especially VR gaming seems to be completely left out of Meta's hands."
"I think Meta is still going to have it's VR headsets be gaming devices, it's going to be something that is just completely not there.I wouldn't hold out any hope for camouflage to be making Batman Arkham Shadow's sequel if there's one even in development."
