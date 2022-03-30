The Future of AI Wearables - Razer Project Motoko Interview at CES 2026

We chat with Razer product marketing manager Paige Sander at CES about one of the company's most exciting new concepts.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex. I'm here with Gamereactor at CES.We've just checked out the sort of new idea for wearable AI and wearable sort of like a companion that you take on the go with you as well as into your everyday life and your gaming battles, I guess, as we saw in the demo."
"I'm here with Paige.Paige, tell me a little bit about Project Motoko and why it's exciting.Yeah, absolutely.So this is Project Motoko, one of our concepts here at CES 2026."
"This is our wireless AI vision headset, and it is powered by these dual FPV cameras that really help you see and take in the world and live smarter.So why did you guys decide to go for..."
"A lot of people doing wearable AI are going for glasses.What makes the headphones the better option, I guess, for the Razer product?Great question.So what they've achieved in smart glasses already is incredible, but when you're working on a form factor that small, you're naturally going to run into some limitations."
"Some of the main ones are low battery life, limited UI surfaces.They're also limited to the meta AI model.So this just really takes things to the next level as far as battery life, a universal form factor that's universally compatible, no barriers to entry in order to put it on and start rocking it."
"So we think it's just a natural progression for the wearable AI market.And what's the sort of LLM that you guys are using for this?Is it its own unique thing?And how have you adapted that to have so many use cases?Because as you showed me in the demo before, this isn't just for something that, say, our audience might think immediately of Razer is like gaming and things like that, but it's something that you are meant to take with you whatever you're doing and it can help you with whatever you'd like, really."
"Yeah, absolutely.So one of the things I'm really excited to share about this is that it is LLM agnostic.So you will actually be able to select your preferred AI platform on the back end, whether that is Grok or Gemini or OpenAI, and Motoko will be able to run it seamlessly."
"Perfect.And could you talk a little bit about the cameras and the noise and the headphones themselves in terms of what technology has gone into them to make them as good as you'd expect from a product that is also helping you out with its own AI companion?Yeah, absolutely."
"So this spec may change, but right now Project Motoko is rocking 12-megapixel 4K Sony cameras, and then this is built on our Barracuda platform, so it's already built on a beloved form factor that has great audio and other great features."
"So I think that's why we're so excited about it is we already are really credible in the audio and headset space, so we're really just already enhancing a great platform we've already built.And I was talking to you a little bit about this before, but the headset itself is quite light, but not too light to the point where you think I could accidentally drop this and it's just going to shatter into a million pieces."
"Could you talk a bit more about the design aspects that went into not only the technology on the inside, but the feel of the outside as well?Yeah, absolutely."
"This is another thing about smart glasses is that we feel that they're quite obvious, right?They're really chunky.We've heard some complaints from people about the weight, about the thermals and them getting hot on their face."
"So it was really important to us to make sure that this was a very sleek design.So truly, it is our exact same form factor of the Barracuda, just with cameras on top of it.So we feel like, as you mentioned, the weight, it's lightweight, it's comfortable, it's a form factor that people already love."
"We are very proud of what we've been able to achieve with the weight, even with everything we've added on to it as far as computer processing, and we'll continue to make that a priority.So how is this going to, as you say, it's the Barracuda model and gamers are always aware of Razer and what you guys are doing, but this is, as I say, more of like an everyday use case."
"Are you going to try and sort of push the boat out a bit when it comes to marketing this product as well with Motoko?Yeah, absolutely.We definitely view this as a mobile-first product."
"We want you to take Motoko everywhere with you in the world.Gaming is absolutely one of the use cases, but why stop there?It can guide you through a repair.It can assist you while you're traveling around the world."
"It can give you ideas to cook for dinner.I mean, truly, the possibilities are endless.Perfect, Paige.You said something at the very start, which was very exciting to me, that this is something that's going to be real because we see concepts sometimes and we don't know whether they're coming out next year or within the next five years or perhaps even the next ten or something like that."
"But you guys have said that this is real and it is coming.Could you talk a bit more about when it might be available?Yeah, absolutely.We're so excited to share that it will be real."
"As you said, we don't always get to do that with our concepts, but all I can share at this point is that our goal is calendar year 2026.So that's all I can share at this time, so definitely keep your eye out this year.Perfect, Paige. Thank you so much."
"Thank you."