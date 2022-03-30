Keeping Your Gardens and Birds Happy - Birdfy Interview at CES 2026

We chat with Birdfy's CMO Prima Shi about bird baths, feeder cameras, and more.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor. I'm at CES. I'm here talking with Prima about Bird Feet.You guys have won three Innovation Awards at CES. That's very exciting.Can you tell me a bit about the products that you've won for and what makes them sort of like the next level up, I guess, in capturing these great sort of natural moments where people see birds in their gardens and around their houses?Okay. Hi, nice meeting you. I'm Prima from Bird Feet."
"So this year at CES 2026, we have won three Innovation Awards.And to start with, let's introduce this one.Yeah, I like it. It spins.Yes. So as you can see, this is the world's first 360 degree feed camera."
"I actually get the panoramic view of the birds and also the environments.It's 6K video quality and it supports slow motion.So you see everything in detail and completely.And also there is an air pump system that actually pumps the seed from down to the up."
"So you can control the amount of seed you want to give to birds per time.You can keep the rest dry and clean.So every time the birds come to eat, they have the fresh food.And also it stops the squirrels to some extent because they cannot eat the rest of the food."
"Yes. So the second award winner is the Bird Feet Hum Bloom.It's a world's first 4K hummingbird feeder.So again, it's all smart because it recognizes the species of the hummingbirds.So with the human eye, it's hard because hummingbirds are so small, tiny and move so fast."
"Right. So this is 4K quality.So you see the crystal clear quality and it supports slow motion.So now it's never a blur. You see it very clear.You see every wing bit and you know what hummingbird is visiting."
"And you may also notice this flower petal design.It really likes the real blooming flower.That's where the name comes from, Bird Feet Hum Bloom.So the hummingbird will feel safe and come closer to drink."
"Also with this design, you get the best framing picture.You only get the flower and also the hummingbirds, not the feeder part.So it's clean and neat.Yes. And the third winner is Burvey Bass Pro."
"That's the winner of Best of Innovation.You don't win it easily. It's like 100 among 4,000.Yes. And why it wins that?First of all, it has two cameras."
"One is wide angle view and the other one is portrait view.And the portrait view camera actually follows the movement of the birds.So you get every detail and you see it very clear.And with the wide angle view camera, you get to see as many birds as possible."
"And both of the feeder camera and also the fountain has a solar panel.So it charges all the time.And with the solar panel powered fountain, actually you can see the vivid videos, the birds interacting with the water."
"Fun to watch.And to make this feeder all year round long to use, we add a de-icer attachment. It's like a heater.So you don't have to worry about frozen water."
"You can enjoy it all year round.Something I was going to ask about the design of this one that you've got in your hands here.And just that your design approach in general is that you guys are taking a bit of both when it comes to making sure the birds are happy and the people are happy when seeing them."
"So what's your guys' design approach when making something like this?Well, it's like a natural observation.So we see that the traditional feeders, the hummingbirds need to come to the feeder and move down their head to drink."
"I feel like we don't get the best picture and I feel like it's tiring for them.So we think, why don't we make a flower design?So they take what they need and we also enjoy watching them.Yeah, that's the whole idea."
"And with this one as well, it's motion sensor activated as well, you were saying.So when something lands on the top of the wheel, it's going to pick up the video.So you're not getting cars and things like that.That one, sorry, you don't call it motion."
"I don't know the term, terminology, but it feels like gravity.Yes, and then it triggers.So with that, you avoid recording other unrelated things.And for this one, the hummingbird feeder and also the bird feed bath, they are motion triggered."
"Which means every time there's an animal or creature moving, it records.Yeah, it's PIR.So I live in, annoyingly, in an apartment right now and I don't get many birds outside of big pigeons that want to steal bread and things like that."
"What would you say to someone like me who wants to see more birds maybe?Or does Bird Feed have any products that would help out with that environment?Well, as long as you are not living super up high and you have a small balcony, we do have some of our customers using our products."
"Putting outside the window on the balcony and the birds do come to eat as well.Brilliant. Also, I should just move, I think, so I can get more birds.Good idea for us, for the birds.For the birds and bird feed."
"What can you guys tell me about what's coming in 2026 and beyond?What's exciting you right now in terms of not just the award wins, but as we look to the near future for Bird Feed?Well, we're excited to see that many more people now are getting to know Birdwatching and our brands."
"I think it's a good thing because once you start loving birds, you are loving nature and you care about what's around you and you become a peaceful person.So not only are we building this product and company, we are creating a better world for both birds and humans."
"Perfect. Prima, thank you so much for your time.Thank you."