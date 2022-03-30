Upping Your Game, at Home and On the Go - GameSir CES Interview

We chat with GameSir's community manager Jinpeng Liu about the accessory maker's new product lineup.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor I'm at CES, we're talking with GameSir's Leo here We're talking about a lot of exciting stuff There was so much stuff, as you can probably tell by the fact that we've got a massive wall of controllers behind me That we couldn't get it all out, but we have some amazing highlights Leo, take me through it, what are you guys showing off?Well, we've got multiple, too many new stuff in here Actually we've got too many new projects every year We've got some new field controllers in here Let's start with this one I think we've announced this this morning It's the G7 Pro 8K PC And it's an Amlabs Colab controller And as you guys can see, there's actually no Xbox logo in here And this detail will be super, super important, trust me A lot of you guys have been complaining about the OG G7 Pro Which has an Xbox logo, which doesn't have macro settings Because it's not just we can't do that, or we don't want to do that We want to do that, but we need to follow all the requirements from the Xbox So macro settings in there is a no-go But with the G7 Pro in here, with a different logo, obviously not Xbox That means we make the rules So with this one, you've got all the macro settings Also, if you can see this You can see this line, it says 8K It's got 8KHz polling rate compared to OG G7 Pro, which only got 1K It's a huge boost if we are going to get the competitive scenes Like Amlabs, competitive shooters, like Apex Legends, Call of Duty It would be the best choice for you And it also got some other improvements It got a better TMR stick, we call it the GameSir TMR stick Gen 2 And it also got improved vibration Because we put better motors inside So basically that's all It's a collab edition with Amlabs So thank you to you guys for working with us And this will be a great controller Probably the best controller with the lowest latency on PC Is some of that new tech coming across the range?Some of the things you mentioned there, some of the features, like improved technology Are those coming to all of the new GameSir controllers?Yes, I think one major breakthrough we're going to make this year Or the year after, in 2026, 2027 We're going to merge into other hardware devices Like simulating rigs, and probably other stuff Maybe a keyboard or mouse, I can't tell I'll start from sharing another passion project I think I should call it a passion project It's issued by our CEO Beta Which has some personal connection with Hyperkin So we're doing perfectly with this thing It's a very interesting design It should be the first modular controller for mobiles Oops, it pops out Do you want me to hold it?Of course, let's get it in first Let's give it a look It's a modular controller primarily for mobiles, correct?Yes, it's for mobiles Why are we making it modular, you might ask Because imagine you're on a retro scene And you've got multiple emulators on your phone Like an N64 one And a Game Boy and other random There are so many emulators on the market And you just want to find the best input solution for other emulators Let's assume you're playing Zelda on an N64 And you've got this one This one is for GameCube It's GameCube input layout You've got another emulator on a GameCube, for example You can always get the GameCube ones So if you're an emulator fan, don't miss this out It's a perfect choice Oh wait, I think it's out of the camera The controller?I need to hold up a bit afterwards I don't think I held up high enough in previous games It could be problematic Is this one similar with emulation?Yes When we speak about emulations Check out the harddisk The game's pocket tacos So basically, you find a retro scene For vertical scenes, especially Like when you're having a Game Boy NDS, 2DS, 3DS, you name it As long as it's vertical and you're on an emulator You don't need a handhold anymore Because this thing here It is so portable and easy to access with You just brought your phone daily And you put it in your pocket On a bus, you pull it out And clip it in There you go With Super Mario Bros. or anything 2DS, 3DS, anything you want So simple and clean With all the OG input experience And the ratio of screen is just perfect on emulators Finally we have this This lovely white looking controller Which I can see here has a screen Do you want to talk me through Maybe the screen level of this?Why it makes it special?Yes, this is what you guys are hyping for A lot of you guys have been asking for a Games controller that comes with a screen Well, here it goes Let's get started Games controller goes in here And it's connecting right now I will be seeing the home screen very shortly Let's wait a bit Oh, here we go You guys can see the home screen here After it's finally released We can probably make some customization Personalization on the home screen You can have your own wallpaper Like, maybe a Playstation wallpaper So you can put in this Playstation controller Nevermind So yeah, that's the outlook part You can probably have a wallpaper in there And the best thing about the screening here It's not just for look It's for the mapping and all the software settings on the fly I will show you how it does Let's get into the main screen Okay, so as you can see We can configure it Every detail is possible Yes Yes Not just the buttons Oh, every button of course But not just the buttons Also the sticks Not only the stick data zones of course Also you can even set in The curves of the sticks Which is very detailed Which many other controllers can't do Even on PC, on a console Yes, but we can do it on the fly in here So you don't have to constantly Check in your PC software Check in other software You can just get everything right On the controller itself That's the main feature That's the main dish of this new controller over here But If you look close enough It also got another hype feature You've always been looking for So we tried the feature on this one first It's called The adjustable tension Here it goes Finally, Gamesir got their first Adjustable tension controller Yes And is this something that is going to be coming To a wider range of controllers It will be, but this one will be the first to get it It should be coming out Maybe In March or April, I'm not so sure But yeah, we'll look out Liu, I believe we've gone through A hell of a lot of controllers here There's still loads more to go Is there anything you'd like to add before we sign off Oh Wait I'll think about this question I'll think about it I think Shall I rephrase it?What should people be excited about for Gamesir controllers And accessories this year And beyond Oh, gotcha So when you look at Gamesir I think Gamesir is very famous For its anti-slip Technology Because we're the first company to introduce Hole effect technology, which will have no stick drift To an Xbox controller Back in 2023 But actually coming from Last year, since 2025 We're going to get all the High performance controllers like G7 Pro and other controllers Like symmetrical ones Like the Tarantula Actually, I'll just bring it here The Tarantula Pro The new Tarantula You've always been looking for And trust me They'll be the best choice for you If you are playing competitive games Or esports On an esports level For games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty Yes, and even fighting games That will be one major direction For our standard controllers We're going to get the highest performance The best performance The lowest latency The fastest speed Everything you wanted And we will definitely dominate The Pro League On all controller scenes Yes And another part Aside from standard controllers We'll also get so many innovations From other devices Like the Taco in here We're going to Reshape The industry of the retro scene This is one part Another part is we've also got Going into sim rigs And yes You will see A lot of innovations From games No matter if it's in 2026 Or 2027 You will see a lot of new innovations Trust me guys And yes, I think that's all Liu, thank you so much for your time Thank you"