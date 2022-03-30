An AI Robot Pet and Desk Companion - Loona Interview at CES

We chat with Loona Founder and CEO Jianbo Yang about some exciting little robots.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here with Gamereactor. I'm live at CES. I'm here with Jumbo.We've been talking about Luna. The Deskmate has just been revealed and announced and I believe launched?Yeah, yeah, Luna already launched, yeah."
"So the Deskmate, tell me a little bit about it because AI is a big, big thing here at CES this year.What makes Luna's Deskmate stand out from perhaps other AI bots that people are using to help themselves in their daily lives and scheduling?Yeah, Luna's Deskmate is designed for people who work from home.And so Luna's Deskmate is, you can use your smartphone to make your AI app or AI agent like with his body."
"So Luna's Deskmate is an embodied agent so that it has a body so it can detect the environment and get in touch with you and it's always on.So that a system that can solve your problem, booking a restaurant for you, solve emails and other things for the work from home people.I think it's a really interesting design because you can see it sort of in between us here."
"She's listening in and sometimes applying so apologies if you can hear her.But something that I find really interesting is that it just works off your phone, right?It's just you click your phone into the stand that is the thing that you buy and then it just works straight up.Yeah, you can use your phone's calculation power and locally we have seven neural network models."
"So that we're using these models to let the Luna to become a very intelligent agent and to know your emotions and detect your emotions, detect your intent, detect the scenario, what situation is here.What's the sort of like long term memory of the Luna Deskmate?Does it get to know your behavior and adapt to it?And how does it get to know you personally, I guess as well, your working style and things like that?Yeah, it's got a really good memory."
"What we can tell is that a good memory is not only about how long the memory is and how big the memory is.It's how the AI can use this memory, right?Luna Deskmate can identify what's your preference, what's your habit and other things.And Luna is good at using these memories to know you better, to be a good assistant."
"So tell me then, how does Luna differ from other AIs and things like that that we've seen before?Yeah, one thing from comparing to some software solution like ChattyBT or Gemini, Luna itself has its body.And so it has a body so it can have the multi-model sensing to the environment, can know you, the people, know the environment.And also it can perform like it has its own personality, right? It's a character."
"So the future of AI, I think it will be more and more character and agent in the future, right?So right now people are just using the AI with some queries and you're typing.But in the future, AI will be always on.And you just talk to the AI and it will know you better according to the memory, according to what you're interacting with before."
"So Luna itself has its body, so it's always on.And we hope that Luna, we have two products, Luna Padbot and Luna Deskmate, can really live in people's lives, right?And always on and help people with works and also becoming a part in the activist kit.Do you see Luna then as having its own distinct personality, not one that will adapt to the user?Yeah, actually it will adapt to the user because it's long-term memory."
"So the more you use Luna and the better Luna can have this intact with you.Yeah, and also its personality will adapt to the user's personality.As you said before, Luna Deskmate isn't the only product you have here.I'm going to try and pick one up without breaking anything."
"I'm trying to hold it like I would hold a real dog or a real animal.Is the Luna, you said?Padbot.Padbot, and this is sort of more designed for children."
"What can you tell me maybe about this product?Luna Padbot is a pet, just like your dog, and it's powered by AI.And so it will welcome you when you come home.And it's got the function of mapping of the whole house so that it knows when and where to interact with you."
"And it knows if you're busy or not, and it's like a cute pet.A pet without all the hassle, I guess, of cleaning up after you.Yeah, sure.It's got some app integration as well, right?You can play games with this thing via your phone."
"Am I right?Yeah, yeah, yeah.Perfect.As we look forward to Deskmate and things like that, what excites you about the future of Luna and what could the future hold for this AI model, do you think?Yeah, the interesting thing is that one thing about AI is AI can really bring a lot of innovation product in the human-machine interaction area."
"Because some robots are just helping you do some works, but that is a long way to go for the consumer use.But for the people and machine interaction, like the Luna Padbot and Luna Deskmate, they can easily help because right now the AI has the emotion IQ and EQ are both high.Right."
"And so that already has the PMF, the product market fit, for the AI to use in that way.So I think that is a big trend.In every area, from any scenario, like on your desk, on your floor, on your car, and some other devices, that is amazing."
"Thank you so much for your time.I'll put this down.Sorry, I can shake your hand.Have a great CES. Thank you so much."