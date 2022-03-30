GRTV News - Masters of Albion launches in April

Peter Molyneux's next and final game is almost here.
"His final game, or at least what he's calling his final game for now, is going to be a new god game, Masters of Albion, it was revealed fairly recently I believe at 2024's Gamescom and we now know that it's going to be launching in April 2026, specifically it's going to be coming to PC via Steam on the 22nd of April, launching, we even have a launch time for it, it's going to be at 6 o'clock PM British summer time or 7 o'clock Central European summer time."
"So we've got a new trailer as well to look to here where we see a bit more of the gameplay and a bit more of the things that you'll be able to do.It's kind of like a mix between a god game and a traditional third person RPG but we also see that in a press release that Peter Molyneux says, Look at a game that owes so much to titles like Dungeon Keeper, Black and White and Fable, it's a totally unique game that we hope will delight players, a game that brings god games into a modern gaming landscape and puts the genre firmly back on the map."
"So that's from Peter Molyneux.If you thought I was laughing a bit through that, I'm not taking it too seriously, it's just because I love Peter Molyneux and I love his sense of dramatism to when he speaks about games because he clearly is so passionate about making games, whatever you can say about him, he's created some really genre-defining titles in the past and it seems like Masters of Albion is looking to be just that as well."
"The amount of customisation that you can have here, the amount that you can do with your little settlement is all really, really impressive and hopefully it'll be able to live up to those expectations set not only by fans of the genre but by Molyneux himself.We know that he's been working with a lot of people that he originally worked with on older titles in the past with Lionhead Studios but it'll have to be seen whether it can live up to what we're going to see with Masters of Albion."
"I do like this ability to go into any creature that you find and see the world from their perspective in this god game but I'm not really a massive god game player myself so I'll have to see if it can live up to the genre's past.But considering the fact that we've not really had many god games, at least in modern mainstream standards for decades you could argue, then there really is a space for all these genres to come back in a big way."
"There's some other games that are trying to do stuff like that, there's, oh my gosh I've completely forgotten the name of it but the one about sins that I checked out at Gamescom this year just gone, 2025, which was really fun but that game was pushed back in terms of its major release so maybe there's space here for Masters of Albion to really, really kick up a storm when it launches in April."
