Fixing a 27-Year-Old Issue in Car Sound - QNX Interview at CES 2026

We chat with QNX's John Pellicio at CES to see how the company is improving the sound in our cars.
"Hello everyone, I'm Alex here. We're at CES. I'm here at QNX. I'm here with John.John, we've been talking about sound in cars. You guys have been revolutionizing something that has been dormant for 30 years, you were saying before.The same."
"Yeah, the same. The same for 30 years. Constant repetition, but you guys are making some major changes.Could you perhaps tell me what those changes are and how they're going to improve people's audio in cars and also help OEMs?Absolutely. So I think the way you described it is really accurate, right?People have been delivering sound system playback in cars since the 90s."
"They've used an amplifier that has a digital signal processor in it.They have been very rigid in terms of the amount of features in the car never changing after the car leaves the factory.And what we're trying to do is shake that up a little bit and give car makers the flexibility to deliver sound systems that really do a tremendous amount of things, right?If you think about what a modern sound system needs to be able to do, not only does it play music, but it manages voice for Bluetooth or VPA interactions."
"It manages propulsion sounds for EVs. It reduces the noise of road noise and engine noise. It plays chimes and alerts, right?The list kind of goes on and on. And so what we want to be able to do is give car makers a chance to deliver all of those listening experiences, but to do it cheaper, easier, and more flexibly.So the cheaper piece comes from the fact that many vehicles now are moving away from an architecture where there's a bunch of small processors, right?There's single-purpose things. One thing runs the lights. One thing runs the brakes. One thing runs the audio."
"And they're moving towards centralized processing units. They're moving towards zone controllers or domain controllers that are driven by really powerful systems on chips.And you've heard of them. They come from companies like Qualcomm or AMD or NVIDIA or Mediatek.Once you have a chip like that that's running a bunch of things in your car, the ability to do digital signal processing for sound inside an amplifier becomes redundant."
"I can take that DSP out and just run it inside the system on chip.Our research says that that probably saves the car maker somewhere between $22 and $98 per vehicle.So huge cost savings kind of right off the bat, right?Now the next question is, okay, once I have this cost savings, what do I do with it?It could be used for a number of different things, including the addition of new features."
"So in this vehicle, for example, we actually worked with Bose and Dolby to develop a Bose-tuned, Dolby Atmos-enabled listening experience.Twelve speakers in this vehicle. You listened to it before, right?All tuned together to be able to deliver an amazing, immersive listening experience that you wouldn't have been able to do if you were doing this the old-fashioned way."
"So QNIC Sound really gives you the opportunity to be able to deliver these really impactful experiences that, by the way, end users are willing to pay money for.And to be able to do it in a way that, again, isn't reducing any of the listening experience or any of the quality, but is reducing the cost that it takes to develop, the time that it takes to develop, and the flexibility that you need to be able to deliver those listening experiences across different trim levels."
"Think about if you're a carmaker, you might have a lineup that goes from a little two-door B-segment hatchback all the way up to a luxury EV SUV.You may have branded systems in some of those cars from Bose or Harman Kardon or whoever.You might have unbranded systems in the lower levels of those cars.You may have different combinations of features that you need depending on what the end user for that vehicle is going to resonate with."
"That kind of complexity, that kind of variant management is a huge problem for car companies.We can reduce a lot of that complexity by having every single one of those sound systems, from the basic four-speaker system in the small car all the way up to the 20 or 30-speaker system in the huge luxe EV SUV, all running on the same underlying Kunix sound architecture."
"And then the OEM is just mixing and matching different software features, different combinations of speakers, different DSP-less booster amplifiers to be able to deliver a combination of features that's perfect for that car and that buyer and distinct from everything else in the lineup.So, better sound systems, more immersive listening experiences, all delivered faster, more flexibly and for much less money."
"That's really the cornerstone of what we're doing here with Kunix sound.There's a lot of fun features in there as well.You blasted out Sweet Caroline for us, which is a lot of fun.A couple of bars, yeah, anyway."
"We got a couple of bars in.But are those features similarly things that it's up to the manufacturers to include, or will you guys try and keep things like that throughout the new systems?Again, I'd say the name of the game here is flexibility."
"I think that there are different OEMs who have very different ideas about the kinds of features that they want their audio systems to be able to support.Kunix does create our own acoustic intellectual property, so you can buy an echo canceller, a noise reducer, an engine order sound reducer.You can buy these things from Kunix.But what's important about this is you can get them from us."
"Some OEMs have their own in-house research and development departments.They're large enough where they can build these features on their own.Sometimes they rely on branded providers.So, if you're going to do noise management, it could be Kunix's noise management."
"It could be Bose's noise management.It could be an in-house development from the OEM.We want to just point out that Kunix Sound is flexible enough to allow any one of those things to coexist together with all the other features that you're using to build the system.As well, something I wanted to touch on that you talked about a little bit before was those notifications that you might get throughout the car."
"Because when we were in there, there was a lot of immersive audio, but driving is very important to not be distracted and things like that.How do you guys, from the software side, balance that element of keeping your passengers, yourself immersed in your audio, but also making sure that you can respond to things when you need to?It's a great question."
"The way that we do that is with a piece of software called an audio policy manager.So, you think about all the different things that could happen while you're driving.And one of the use cases we talked about is you've got some great immersive Dolby Atmos music playing, but a phone call comes in.And then while you're talking on the phone, the car in front of you slams on its brakes and a collision alert goes off."
"The ability to manage those safety signals, the voice signals, and the music signals together, all of which are usually coming from different operating systems, is the job of that audio policy manager.Because Kunix Sound sits inside of our hypervisor, it has visibility into all of those different operating systems that are generating all of those different noises.And we give the OEM the flexibility and the capability to be able to assign, A, priorities to all those signals."
"Safety is the highest priority.Voice is the next highest priority.Music is maybe the third highest priority.Any way they want."
"And we can allow the OEM to define what the behavior is that's happening.So, for example, if there's a safety signal, do I want the music to completely turn off or do I just want it to go down a little bit, right?So, I have the awareness that that safety signal is playing.That flexibility is built right into the Kunix Sound software and it's up to the OEMs, not us, to determine how they want to implement it and how they want all those sounds to interact with each other."
"John, that's all I've got for you.Thank you so much for your time.It was great talking to you, Alex.Great meeting you."
"Enjoy the rest of the show.Have a great show."