GRTV News - Capcom to host a Resident Evil Showcase this week

It'll mostly focus on Resident Evil Requiem.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we have quite an exciting one for you because for some reason January has become the month of showcases and it's become a period of time where lots of different publishers and developers come together and decide to show off what they have in store further down the line when it comes to the annual year. We have already had one showcase this year of varying quality in the form of the New Game Plus event. We know that Xbox has a Developer Direct planned for January 22nd. There will be other things most definitely because there always is when we know when one thing happens there's always something following suit. And Capcom has already come out as well actually and said that they're going to be hosting a Resident Evil showcase as soon as later this week. Now, this is a big year for Resident Evil, predominantly because they're introducing the ninth mainline instalment into the series. So while an entire showcase dedicated to Resident Evil is exciting, I wouldn't necessarily get your hopes up about surprises. We kind of know what we're going to expect from the showcase. So let's dive on in and have a look. So yes, Resident Evil showcase announced on Thursday. Expect a lot of gameplay from Resident Evil Requiem. Would Capcom be crazy enough to also confirm the next remake? So 2026 is so fresh that we haven't seen any game of the year candidates launch yet. We don't have to wait long for what many expect will be a real contender."
"Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on the 27th of February and Capcom has shown lots of exciting trailers and gameplay from it. So that last part doesn't mean they'll stop anytime soon. On the contrary, Capcom confirms that a new Resident Evil showcase will start at 10pm GMT, 11pm CET on the 15th of January. We're just told it'll include new details and gameplay footage for Resident Evil Requiem, but the accompanying teaser trailer makes it seem like most of the show will focus on how Leon's portions of the game will be much more action heavy than Grace's. Could this be where Capcom reveals and releases a demo for Resident Evil Requiem? What do you hope to see and learn more about on Thursday?Yeah I think we're going to get a sort of 20 minute long show. It'll probably have a 15 minute new gameplay presentation that's dedicated specifically to Leon's position and place in Resident Evil Requiem. And then they'll probably finish it off by talking a little bit about pre-order bundles, maybe some different collector's editions of the game that they're going to offer. And then also as well they'll probably drop a demo."
"And I say that because back at Gamescom 2025 I had an opportunity to play a bit of Resident Evil Requiem, check out a small portion of Grace's part of the wider adventure. And it was a sort of 15 minute experience that they were showing off to a lot of different people.I would be surprised if they announce an official demo and it's exactly that bit of the gameplay. And if you want to see that I think there's different videos of it out in the world right now of people who've managed to capture it one way or another."
"But yes the show's happening on Thursday evening. It's going to be a late one but I don't expect it to be a long one. So if you do intend to check it out don't expect to sit down for the new game plus showcase. It'll last three and a half hours. Expect this one to be quite concise and focus specifically mostly on Resident Evil Requiem. And with the proximity to the launch of Requiem I don't think it'll necessarily focus much more on anything else. Maybe they'll tease something about Resident Evil Survival Unit or some of the other games that they have going in the franchise. But we'll see, you know, it's nearly here. So as usual we'll be covering it so stay tuned for that and otherwise that's all the time that I have. So I'll see you all next year TV news tomorrow."