We have some more details on what the new Sims games could be like.
"Without further ado though today, we're talking about the new family of Sims experiences, so this is going to be something slightly different from what you might call The Sims 5 or a direct sequel to The Sims 4 because Maxis essentially doesn't want to really abandon the game that it's been making for the past however many years at this point and instead wants the next step in the Sims journey I guess to be something that's entirely unique across mobile, PC and consoles I believe and each of those experiences will stand strong on its own as Maxis says."
"But yeah, The Sims is still a series that people play en masse, it's very hard to find someone out there who has not at least heard of The Sims and even though there's been some aims to take a shot at the king like Inzoi and Life by You, those either get cancelled entirely or just don't manage to match what The Sims provides."
"So it's one of those cases, it's a bit like any franchise really that's dominated by, any genre that's dominated by a single franchise in that people are always excited to see what they do next but there's probably a lot of pressure as well within the developer and publisher side of making sure you don't shoot yourself in the foot and ruin a great thing."
"So as we look at this blog update from Maxis, we see that there's a new family of Sims experiences across PC, console and mobile where each project focuses on its own world, focus and way to play and every experience will stand strong on its own.So kind of a lot of generic stuff there if I'm honest, there's nothing really that's going to tell you exactly what you're getting apart from the fact that it will be a Sims experience that we can expect, so expect to be controlling the lives of people that you create."
"There'll be single player life simulation experiences and they'll explore how single player and console experiences will be a part of our future with more than half of the global development team dedicated to The Sims 4 and the next evolution.So we still have stuff coming out for The Sims 4 I think and whatever you might call The Sims 5 or anything like that appears to be a series of projects that will instead be taking us through the foreseeable future."
"Now this isn't anything that's going to be happening right now, as I say right now Maxis and EA are still pretty happy with what The Sims 4 is doing but as we look forward ahead of time in a few years then we know that the future of The Sims is going to be coming some time ahead."
"Playtesting is going to continue into 2026 which means perhaps we'll have a look at something closer in 2027 or 2028 but yeah if you're playing The Sims 4 I don't think you need to worry about that being shut down or anything like that in the future as it seems that EA and Maxis are going to go into a different sort of setup in the future of The Sims."
