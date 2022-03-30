GRTV News - Fable re-confirmed for 2026 launch and appearance at Developer_Direct

The show will happen on January 22 and also feature Forza Horizon 6 and Beast of Reincarnation.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, it is our final one of the week and we're going to be talking about one of the big stories that broke yesterday. Now there was a showcase, we're going to skip over that because it was quite a long one and there were a few interesting bits and pieces of news but I think we'll talk about some of the other big bits of news that broke yesterday, namely in regards to Xbox. So we've known for a while that there was going to be the annual Developer Direct showcase happening this January, it was being confirmed by Xbox executives way back in December actually but there was no official announcement, it was more like we're planning it, expect it but wouldn't we have like an official announcement to share what we'll get around to it and that's what they did. They confirmed that the Developer Direct will return in January, it'll happen on the 22nd of the month so two weeks yesterday and they also revealed three games that will be featured there. Two of them are from Playground Games, so Like Obsidian who had a massive 2025 with the launch of Avowed, Grounded 2 and The Outer Worlds 2. Playground's set to have a big 2026 with both, and these games will appear in the show, Fable and Forza Horizon 6. Now the other confirmed game is Beast of Reincarnation which is from Game Freak of all developers and then obviously we'll get into it in a moment but there probably will be a fourth. So anyway, let's dive on in. So yes, Xbox Developer Direct confirmed for this January with Fable set to appear and reconfirmed for a 2026 launch as is Forza Horizon 6 and Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation. So we knew to expect a Developer Direct showcase from Xbox this January and this has just now been confirmed in an Xbox Live post set to occur on January 22nd, so in two weeks time. The show will feature three core games, each of which are set to debut in 2026, two of which are coming from British studio Playground Games. The broadcast, which will happen at 1800 GMT 1900 set, will feature glimpses at both Forza Horizon 6 and the long-awaited Fable, which is again confirmed to launch this year. This will be the gameplay debut for the former and the first extended look at the latter and, with this news in mind, we've also been given brief additional descriptions of the two anticipated projects. And this is what Xbox has to say about Fable. Playground Games welcomes players back to the fairytale land of Albion with the first in-depth look at Fable, one of 2026's most anticipated titles. Devs from the Playground team will unveil the magic and mischief that awaits players in this fresh new beginning for the franchise, including a first look at some stunning new gameplay. Of course, the core themes of Fable will all be there. Choice, consequence, drama, action, British humour and, of course, chickens. All reimagined for existing fans and new players alike. You can tell this wasn't written by a British person though, by the way, because that is the American spelling of humour. But anyway, moving aside. Forza Horizon 6 and the Forza team from Playground Games will share a deep dive on the much-anticipated Forza Horizon 6 as the open-world race that takes players to the beautiful and contrasting landscapes of Japan. The segment will deep dive into a very first look at gameplay, including reveals of new features and how Japan comes to life in this stunning new instalment. But this isn't all that the showcase will feature, as it has been confirmed that Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation will also be present and offering the first in-depth look at the intense action RPG game from the Pokemon Studio."
"The description for this appearance adds the following.Beast of Reincarnation. Join us as we delve into Game Freak's intense one-person, one-dog action RPG. For the first time, Game Freak will reveal details of our protagonist Emma's innovative plant manipulation actions in gameplay with her canine companion Kuu. In Beast of Reincarnation, a profound and dangerous world unfolds in post-apocalyptic Japan. Discover the development secrets behind its creation in Developer Direct."
"And to round out, we have typically a Developer Direct broadcast feature at least four games, so perhaps there is a fourth project that Xbox has yet to confirm. The only catch is that the key art doesn't directly confirm this by having an empty box like previous years. Still, this will hopefully be enough to engage fans and show that Xbox has a very busy year ahead of it, with playgrounds set for a career year similar to what Obsidian delivered in 2025 when it launched Avowed, Grounded 2, and The Outer Worlds 2."
"So yes, three games will be there. There will be a fourth. We know there'll be a fourth.There's no way they're doing a Developer Direct as they have in every year beforehand with four games, at least four games actually, some of them had five. There's no way that this year's only three, especially considering this is going to be like the big year for Xbox, it's the big 25th anniversary year. So I would very highly suggest, or I'd very much bet on there being a fourth game. As for what it is though, it's unclear. Perhaps, you know, we've heard various rumours over the years of Fallout, was it Fallout New Vegas or was it Fallout 3, I can't remember, but Fallout getting a sort of remastered treatment like The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion got recently. So maybe it's that, maybe it's a shadow drop of that or something, that's why they're being very secretive about it, who knows. But even, let's say hypothetically, this is all we're getting. Those are three really big games."
"And Forza Horizon is a massive franchise. You could argue that it's probably the biggest racing game franchise in the world right now. And I think the evidence of that is how it launched on PlayStation 5 and Forza Horizon 5 launched on PlayStation 5 and proved to be a whopping hit. So Forza Horizon 6 is going to be one of the biggest games of the 2026 period. And then you match that up with Fable, a game that people have been desperate for for so long, myself included. I can't wait for this game. And, you know, seeing this Xbox Wire post and seeing Xbox routinely say that everything that appears in this showcase will be coming in 2026, to me, that is a signal that Fable will be launching in 2026."
"Unless something completely unexpected and crazy happens and causes them to delay it again.You don't have a game like this featured in one of these showcases if you don't intend to get it out the door in the year. That's my take on it. So I think it's finally time for Fable.2026 is finally going to be the year that Fable makes its arrival. And the other thing as well, talking about both these games, because they're both coming from Playground, like we saw last year with Obsidian, they launched a game in February, they launched a game in July, they launched a game in, was it November, October, November, autumn, put it this way, they did it in different seasons. Now, Obsidian's games were of various scale, because Avowed and Outer Worlds was the big one. Avowed is slightly smaller, but it's still a big game. But Grounded 2 was like an early access project that would grow. Fable and Forza Horizon 6 are both massive AAA titles. So you have to look at it and think, these games are probably not going to be set to launch in September and October. So it wouldn't surprise me if one of these games is closer than we think. Maybe Forza Horizon 6 is, you know, early summer, and Fable will be the big one that comes out in the autumn time. Who knows? But I wouldn't be surprised if one of those games is closer than further away. And then as for Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation, we haven't seen much about this game, not too sure what to expect from it in regards to launch and whatnot. But it's going to be interesting, because I think a lot of people have a lot of thoughts about Game Freak and the way they operate. But if this game comes out and wows people, then all of a sudden, all the criticism that's levied at the Pokemon franchise, it stops getting levied at Game Freak, and it gets levied at the Pokemon Company again."
Because if this game impresses, then you have to look at it and say, why can't they make these kinds of games in the Pokemon universe? Why does the Pokemon Company only give them a budget of $13 million to make a Pokemon game when they can do something like this?So it's going to be interesting to see more about this game. But, you know, this could be Game Freak sort of unleashed in a way. So we'll stay tuned for more about it. But again, the show is going to happen on January 22nd, 6pm UK time, 7pm Central European time. It's going to feature those three big games. And again, put your money on a fourth, because there's no way that it's not going to be there. And I think there will be some surprising things there, to say the least.