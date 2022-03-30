Gamereactor

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - The Struggle for Ash Swamp full Gameplay Walkthrough (Nintendo Switch 2)

We have completed the latest Hyrule Warriors game on the Switch 2 to 100% and this is probably our favourite post-game DCL mission, as it has it all: more than 2,000 silver enemies, a Lynel, Phantom Ganons, lots of characters and outposts, water for ice and lightning effects... Here we take Qia, Sholani (wielding the Forbidden Blade), Raphica, and Quino (check out his immensely powerful Longsword of Light with 108 attack points), accompanied by Typhan, Rauru, Zelda, and more to take on the Recommended Level 85 (81-90) Challenge in a place described as "a particularly swampy area in the mountains of the Necluda region. The foliage here grows unchecked, casting a shadowy pall below".

Undertone - Official Trailer

Steal - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Marcello Hernandez: American Boy - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Relationship Goals - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Judy Justice (Season 4) - Official Trailer (Prime Video)

Netflix - Discover Your Future 2026

Whistle - Official Trailer

Send Help - Official Trailer

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials - Official Trailer (Netflix)

To Love, To Lose - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Is it Cake? Valentines - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Queer Eye: Season 10 - Date Announcement (Netflix)

