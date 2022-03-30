GRTV News - Wolfenstein 3 could be on its way

A new batch of reports suggest MachineGames is working on a third chapter in the series.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we are going to talk about one of the big stories that sort of broke late yesterday, is in regards to a report that started circulating from a couple of different organisations or publications rather, about what Machine Games might actually have in the pipeline."
"Now we haven't, we don't actually really know what Machine Games is up to because after delivering Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in 2024, there have been lots of different speculations about what the developers have been up to, are they going straight onto another Indiana Jones game because of how popular this last one, this first one was, are they going back to something they're more familiar with, more established with, like Wolfenstein?We don't really know because no official information has come out, but this report has started circulating and suggested that maybe one of the things that Machine Games is working on at least is another chapter in the Wolfenstein series."
"So let's dive on in.So yes, Wolfenstein 3 reportedly in development, if true this could mark the first proper sequel in the series since the New Colossus.So yes, Swedish Machine Games is reportedly working on the next chapter in the classic Wolfenstein series, this is according to Kotaku and several other sources who claim that Wolfenstein 3 is now in development."
"Rumours of a new game in the franchise have been circulating for a long time and the studio, which is also behind the New Order, the New Colossus and Young Blood, has long claimed that the series is intended to be a trilogy and now it seems that the third part may actually become a reality."
"Young Blood was, as we know, a spin-off and if the rumours are true, this will be the first real sequel in almost a decade, better late than never, right?As always, it's important to take this with a grain of salt as nothing has been officially confirmed, but wouldn't it be great if the rumours were true?Are you hoping for a new Wolfenstein?And obviously this is the source here, which is linked to Warrior, who obviously collects a lot of news, but it's Kotaku and Windows Central in particular that we're talking about."
"I'd love a new Wolfenstein game, personally.It's like a bit of a cruel situation because Machine Games, you kind of want them to go back to Indiana Jones and expand on that, but at the same time, they're also the team that makes really excellent Wolfenstein games."
"So it's like, you know, pick your poison in a way, really, what do you want?I think because we've just had an Indiana Jones game, it'd be cool to have a Wolfenstein game, but it'd be nice to have a rotation of these games at a good rate.Problem is, these video games take so long to make that it's not going to be a good rate."
"It's going to be several years between whatever they do.But still, it is time for a new Wolfenstein game and I think fans are desperate for it because ever since the sequel, The New Colossus, made its arrival, we've been just sort of handed these sort of spin-offs and different sort of side projects in the Wolfenstein world that haven't really lived up to anything."
"They haven't really been what people want.When it comes to Wolfenstein, it's a bit like Doom in a way in that regard, I'd say.People want to play as the Doom Slayer.People want to play as B.J."
"And if this is accurate, these reports are true, and Wolfenstein 3 is in development, you'd assume that Blazkowicz would be backing the helm and it'd be back to old tricks, really.So I'm excited for this.We haven't had any official news, though, about this, so maybe this will be one of those games that Xbox announces as part of its, typically during the summer, at its big sort of summer showcase, and then maybe it'll be coming out in 2027 at the earliest or something."
It's hard to say with video games, but the key thing to note is that Machine Games seems to be working on something exciting, so stay tuned for more on that.