GRTV News - Razer is looking to replace your friends with AI

Project Ava takes centre-stage at CES.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about CES, the Consumer Electronics something, I can't remember what the actual CES stands for."
"But anyway, the reason why we're going to talk about it is because obviously this week is full of innovations and interesting new developments, one of which is coming from Razer who in the past have revealed this idea of making an AI gaming assistant called Project Ava."
"Now they've shown it off again at CES and the big catch here is that, well, now it has a physical body.So basically they're trying to make this proper sort of ideal companion I guess, that somewhat resembles what we see in sort of these futuristic cyberpunk-y type worlds, like for example Ana de Armas' character in Blade Runner 2049."
"And yeah, now Project Ava is looking to replace your best friend I guess, so I don't know, let's take a look.But yes, Razer's AI gaming assistant now has a physical body, instead of popping up as an overlay on your monitor, Razer's latest version of Project Ava lives inside a small desktop device with a clear shell."
"Anyway, if there's a single theme running through CES 2026 it's that AI is trying very hard to feel more real and that it doesn't want to stay trapped inside screens anymore."
"Razer's latest version of Project Ava leans directly into that idea by giving its AI gaming assistant a physical form, turning what was once background software into something that sits right next to your screen.Now Project Ava acts like a backseat game, offering advice and suggestions while you play instead of popping up as an overlay on your monitor."
"The new version lives inside a small desktop device with a clear shell, as you can see in the video below.Inside is an animated character that talks, reacts and offers tips in real time, making the experience feel more like gaming with a companion than a consulting tool."
"Razer also says these characters will be customisable with different personalities and even influencer inspired options.Whether that sounds helpful or mildly annoying probably depends on the player.There's still no release date but Project Ava fits neatly into that broader CES trend, AI stepping out of the background and into our physical spaces and asking us whether we actually want the company."
"What do you think about this new version of Project Ava?Now I won't, I'll just mute that quickly.The big thing is about AI companions, right, but as you can see in this video, it's more than that."
"It's like creeping into your personal life, offering you advice about sort of clothes that you should wear for the day ahead and stuff like that.So yeah, it's unusual really.Some people have come out and, you know, asked the question is like, is this, is this real?Is this really something that's happening or is Razer sort of pulling our leg here?But no, it's very real and it's something that Razer is very much committing to."
"So Project Ava will be taking the world by storm at some point.No doubt we'll have more about this in the near future, so stay tuned for more on Project Ava."

