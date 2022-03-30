Introducing AMD FSR 'Redstone' - ML-Enhanced Performance and Immersion

Introducing AMD FSR 'Redstone'
"What I love most about gaming is how it never stops evolving.Not just in how we play, but in how deeply we experience the worlds we step into.Early this year at Computex, I shared a glimpse of that future with FSR Redstone, our next generation suite of neural rendering technologies."
"And today, that future is here.FSR Redstone gives developers new tools to create, and players experiences that feel richer, more alive, and more immersive.We'll have more than 200 games supporting our ML Power Upscaler by the end of this year, delivering near native image quality from lower resolution frames in real time."
"But this is just the beginning.There's so much more ahead, and we're excited to see how developers and players bring these technologies to life.We took a hard look at the modern graphics pipeline and asked a simple question, where can machine learning truly transform the gaming experience?That question led us to create three new technologies, joining our ML Upscaling as part of the FSR Redstone family."
"Ray Traced Lighting is stunning, but incredibly demanding.Modern games spend a huge amount of time calculating rays bouncing around complex scenes.So we reimagined that process from the ground up.FSR Ray Traced Caching is a real-time neural network driven system that transforms how ray traced lighting is computed."
"Think of it as lighting intelligence built directly into the engine.Instead of recalculating every single ray, Ray Traced Caching learns in real time, recognizing lighting patterns, predicting behavior, and reusing information with incredible efficiency.The result?Beautiful, realistic lighting at a fraction of the cost."
"We're proud to partner with Fatshark, creators of Warhammer 40,000 Darktide, to showcase the first implementation of Ray Traced Caching, bringing richer, beautiful lighting to every environment.You'll see this technology rolling up in games next year, and it's set to redefine cinematic fidelity in real-time experiences."
"Next, we focus on improving ray traced detail, especially in scenes that are upscaled, where traditional denoisers often blur or lose fine information.FSR Ray Regeneration is our ML Power solution to restore detail in ray traced effects.Using neural networks trained on low sample frames, it reconstructs what the final image should look like, delivering crisp reflections, clean shadows, and more lifelike surfaces."
"Every frame feels more alive.You can see this tech in action right now in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, where it delivers ultra-realistic lighting in fast-paced gameplay, with many of next year's top games in development now."
"With Ray Regeneration, we're enabling higher-quality ray tracing at higher performance.And this is just the start.Let's hear from my good friend Matt Booty from Microsoft to share his experience with FSR Redstone."
"Thanks, Jack.Hi, everyone.I'm Matt Booty, President of Game Content and Studios at Xbox.And in my role, I have the honor of working with some of the greatest artists, creatives, and technical directors in the world."
"We have a long history with AMD, from our ambitious hardware plans to how our teams are working together today to deliver the best-in-class experience for our players in games like Call of Duty.Real-time ray tracing enables high-fidelity, realistic, cinematic reflections, yet for many games, the runtime cost is prohibitive."
"FSR Redstone helps change that.We've been working very closely with AMD to co-develop FSR Ray Regeneration to achieve a material improvement in real-time ray tracing.I'm pleased to say that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is the first game ever to showcase this visual-enhancing technology."
"Additionally, with today's Redstone launch driver, FSR Frame Generation is also now available for players running Call of Duty Black Ops 7 on AMD's 9000 series graphics cards.These ML technologies help our teams achieve higher-fidelity visuals while delivering the great feel and high performance that Call of Duty is known for."
"Our work on FSR Redstone is just one example of what this partnership is unlocking today, and our teams can't wait to share more of what our collaboration with AMD will unlock in the future across games and our next-generation hardware.Thanks, and back to you, Jack."
"Thanks, Matt.It's been incredible working with your team, and I'm so grateful for our partnership.Our next major upgrade builds on a foundation we introduced with FSR 3, analytical frame generation powered by deterministic algorithms."
"It set the stage.It proved how dramatically smoother motion can redefine gameplay, and it showed just how transformative frame generation can be.Now we're taking it even further."
"Our new ML-based frame generation uses advanced neural network trained on some of the most challenging scenarios in modern gaming, from high-speed racers to chaotic battlefields.The result?Motion that's not just smoother, but truly seamless."
"In this example from F125, on the left, our original analytical model.Notice the ghosting around the tire at high speed.On the right, the new ML version, crisp, clear, fluid, preserving every nuance of speed and motion."
"This is what next-gen frame generation looks like, and you can see it for yourself in over 40 games by the end of this year.And that's the beauty of FSR.It keeps getting smarter, so your games keep getting better."
"When you piece all these innovations together, the result is nothing short of extraordinary.Higher performance without sacrificing image quality, giving you the freedom to push your hardware further.For example, with Redstone enabled, you'll be over four times faster in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, and over three times faster in F125."
"Just turn on FSR Redstone and feel the difference.Let's hear from Ian Flatt from Codemasters, the makers of F1, who are working with FSR Redstone.Thanks, Jack."
"Hi, I'm Ian Flatt, studio head at EA Codemasters Birmingham.My role is supporting the team in creating the most authentic and exciting F1 racing experience for players around the world.We share AMD's passion for innovation, and that's why we've teamed up to bring some incredible tech to F125."
"Our goal is simple, make F125 look true to life with amazing performance.To achieve that, we implemented AMD's FSR Redstone, including machine learning powered upscaling and frame generation technologies.These features boost image quality and performance, so you get stunning visuals at higher frame rates without sacrificing your favorite detail settings."
"Thanks to the optimization on our Ego engine and the power of the Radeon 9000 series GPUs, F125 feels smooth, responsive, and absolutely breathtaking every lap, every turn.You can try FSR upscaling and frame generation in F125 today, and we're not stopping here.Electronic Arts and Codemasters will continue our partnership with AMD to push image quality and performance even further."
"We are thrilled to be bringing additional FSR Redstone technologies to the Ego engine in the future.Thank you, Ian.It's exciting to bring together our longstanding partnership with EA and Codemasters alongside our global F1 collaborations."
"For me, FSR Redstone is what I love most about this industry.Working with incredibly talented teams to build technology that really moves gaming forward.None of this happens without the developers, engineers, and partners who bring the creativity and trust to these ideas."
"It gives developers more room to create, and gives players experiences that feel better in all the ways that matter.I'm proud of what we've accomplished together, and even more grateful to the teams pushing us to keep improving."
"There's so much more ahead, and we're excited to take those steps side by side.Thank you for spending the time with us today, and thank you for being part of this journey."