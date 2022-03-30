GRTV News - Netflix could offer 17-day theatrical windows for Warner Bros. films

Should the massive acquisition deal be completed that is.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be continuing the week by talking about a recent report that has started doing the rounds in regards to Netflix and it's ongoing planned acquisition of Warner Brothers. Now the deal itself is astronomically large, so large in fact that you look at it and you think, where is Netflix getting this money from, when you know they're forking out, well some of the numbers are the total valuation of Warner Brothers is said to be about $82.7 billion but it looks like the deal itself might be sort of more like high 60s, so the point is there's a lot of money being thrown around for Warner Brothers and you have to wonder where Netflix is going to get it from. But that's not what we're talking about today actually because today instead we're talking a little bit about how Warner Brothers might change in the future post a Netflix acquisition, a hypothetical one at the time being because even though there have been agreements on both sides, the deal still has to be approved by various sort of market and trade authorities around the world, which I think there's going to be a lot of anti-competition bodies that will have something to say about this deal. But anyway, the thing that we're talking about again is theatrical windows and the reason why is because Netflix doesn't really like to give things much time in theatres and Warner Brothers is an entire company that's built around sort of box office revenue and its theatrical process, so you have to look at it and how those two things are going to clash."
"Clearly, if you like movies and you like going to the cinemas, you're not going to like this one.So yes, Netflix reportedly planning a generous 17 day theatrical window for movies should its Warner Brothers acquisition be completed, which won't be any good for the health of cinemas around the world. So yes, Netflix is still the company set to complete the whopping acquisition of Warner Brothers, a move that is unclear if it will be greenlit by anti-competitive bodies around the world. Should the deal be completed however, many are wondering how this will impact the world of movies and theatrical releases, as Netflix is notoriously known for giving movies barely any time in cinemas whatsoever in favour of securing larger streaming launches. For Warner Brothers, a company built around theatrical premieres, this could have a sweeping impact. In a recent report, Deadline notes that it has been told that Netflix will be looking to offer Warner Brothers films a generous 17 day theatrical run, which is a fraction of the increasingly small window films get these days. While this may be beneficial for Netflix and its streaming growth, such a small theatrical run could be devastating for cinemas around the world, as the box office will be taking a hit that it may struggle to come back from. One of the proponents and key examples of continuing to support the box office is Disney, who in 2025 was one of the biggest success stories with Zootropolis 2, Avatar, Fire and Ash and Lilo and Stitch all being $1 billion earners and hits or future hits on Disney Plus 2. So without Warner Brothers at the box office as frequently, it might create more room for rivals or leave a space that cannot be financially filled for cinema chains. So do you think 17 days is long enough for a theatrical run?I think the model really took shape in the 2010s, where films would be in cinemas for a couple of months, they'd rake in hundreds of millions of dollars, and then they'd take several months, like five, six months before they got a physical release or before they came to a streaming service or something like that. And I think that worked really well because if you wanted to see that film in good time, you had to go watch it in the cinemas."
"But if you're not too bothered by it, you could wait nine months, 10 months, and you would be able to see it without having to go to cinemas. And I think that that sort of variety gives people a lot of opportunities. Now, if this model that Netflix is looking to commit to works, or is put into practice rather, the 17 day theatrical window, I don't think you'll see many people going to cinemas to watch Warner Brothers films whatsoever, because why would you? Why would you go out of your way to travel to a cinema and spend money which, you know, you're probably looking at, by the time that you've accounted for travel costs and all that, all the additional stuff, you're probably looking at the price of seeing this movie for the same price it's going to cost you to have a Netflix subscription for an entire month. Why would you do that when you can wait 17 days and just watch it on the streamer? You know, 17 days is not a long time, it's two and a half weeks. So, I think that if Netflix does this, again, it'll probably be beneficial for Netflix, but it will be massively detrimental to the rest of the, to the rest of the sort of box office and theatrical world, because I don't know why we, I don't know why movie, why cinemas are being, are continuously being sort of pushed aside, you know, they're one of the most fantastic places you can go and watch a film. And anyone who knows, anyone who goes to cinemas frequently, knows it's significantly better to watch a film in cinemas than it is to watch it on your TV at home, as like a viewing experience goes, even if there's, you know, the ease of access of home viewing. But I don't know, I think it's a strange one, really. I hope that this doesn't happen, because I think that it will be hugely detrimental to the world of cinema. Yes, you could argue that there'd be more opportunities for other things, but Warner Brothers is one of the biggest production companies in the world. And without Warner Brothers there, you're looking at, you know, Paramount, looking at Disney, you're looking at smaller companies like A24 filling up the blocks, and I don't think there's gonna be enough. So, we'll see, but I think this is, this could be a pretty disastrous decision for the world of box office as a whole, even if, again, Netflix itself will probably benefit. But yeah, that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GeoTV News, so thanks for joining me, and I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you all on the other side."