GRTV News - Dragon Quest seems set for big 2026 to mark 40th anniversary

The famed Japanese series has teased 'many announcements' already.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be starting the week off by talking about something that happened towards the end of the last week, which is basically an announcement from Square Enix and from the Dragon Quest team and creator about what to expect in 2026."
"The reason we bring that up is because 2026 is a huge year for Dragon Quest, it's the 40th anniversary year, you don't see many games that are hitting or that reach this milestone, especially ones that are still active and that's the key thing, there are quite a few retro creations that have reached the 40th anniversary milestone, which haven't really been present for a long while and a good example is things like Frogger, Frogger is a very old game series but it's not really something that still captures the attention of people today."
"Dragon Quest on the other hand is still very relevant, it's still very popular, there are still new chapters and installments coming out and there are still on top of that as well lots to be excited for and that being the case, today is going to be, I'm getting attacked by a cat right now, this year is going to be a really big one for Dragon Quest because they're going to have a lot of things planned."
"To begin with obviously is the remaster or remake rather of Dragon Quest 7, which is coming out in February, but this is just the start and Yuji Horii, the creator of Dragon Quest has begun to tease that.So yes, Yuji Horii teases many announcements to celebrate Dragon Quest's 40th anniversary, will fans finally see Dragon Quest XII The Flames of Fate in 2026?I think an announcement will definitely happen, whether the game will launch is a different story."
"But anyway, when we met him at the 25th Comic Con in Napoli, we asked legendary Japanese creator Yuji Horii about Dragon Quest XII and about a potential Chrono Trigger remake and while Horii-san gave us hope for both, he didn't want to commit to any specific launch or reveal window."
"Now it's a new year and in 2026 Dragon Quest is one of many genre-defining franchises that will turn 40 in the next few months, together with classics such as Metroid, Castlevania and The Legend of Zelda.This is why Horii-san himself wanted to tease fans with the following post on X."
"Happy New Year, Dragon Quest has now reached its 40th anniversary, thanks to all of you who have supported us for so long and to all of the staff who have supported us, we are very grateful.I think we'll be able to announce many things this year, please look forward to it."
"I went to Zojoji Temple for my New Year's visit.By the way, Maomi Kuji was a great fortune, yay.After several rumours, potential delays and we're still working hard on it, messages, fans will agree, it really is about time Square Enix reveals the main entry of the classic JRPG, one that was actually announced back in 2021."
"Do you think Horii's New Year message means we'll know more soon?In the meantime, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will kick off the anniversary celebrations very soon, in just a month's time.Here's the special logo they've created that details the plans for Dragon Quest's 40th anniversary since 1986."
"So yes, lots planned for the Dragon Quest brand in 2026.I think we're going to see, I think we're going to get updates about Dragon Quest XII, but I wouldn't be surprised if there are some other bits of information and bits of reveals they have planned, because after Dragon Quest VII comes out, or after Dragon Quest VII Reimagined makes its arrival, they haven't got any announced sort of remakes or remasters planned."
"And you'd look at it and you'd say potentially it's time for things like Dragon Quest IV, because the reason why they're out of order, because it is time for the fourth one, is because in the Erdrick trilogy, Dragon Quest III sort of chronologically comes before Dragon Quest I and II."
"So that's why they did it back to front a little bit.But the next one in sort of, you know, in a thematic sense in regards to which needs to be remade, or could be remade rather, is probably Dragon Quest IV, which is still quite an old game, so a lot of people are probably quite unfamiliar with it."
"The question, of course, is if they do do something like that, how will they do it?Will it be a HD 2D thing, will it be a 3D thing like Dragon Quest VII Reimagined?Who knows?But I do think that this year they're going to have a lot planned for Dragon Quest, because I think Yuji Horii is going to continue pressing this brand as much as he can, because he's not a young man anymore, and he's still in control of the very franchise that he created, so I think that you're going to see him continue to pump as much out as he possibly can while he's still in a good place mentally and physically, and it's the same with all these great visionary film directors who are now getting on, they can't keep it up forever, so while they're still doing these things, you have to continue to enjoy what they do and take pride in what they do."
"So I think we're going to see that from Dragon Quest this year, I think we're going to get a big year from Dragon Quest, I don't think it's going to be the launch of Dragon Quest XII at all, but I do think we're going to see some new bits of information revealed about it, so stay tuned for more about that."
"But otherwise that's all the time that I have, so thank you for joining me, I'll see you all in the next GRTV News tomorrow morning.Take care everyone."