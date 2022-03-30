OnePlus 15R (Quick Look) - Limitless Power

The latest smartphone from OnePlus is designed to offer top level performance all without being held back by typical limits.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Last year, when OnePlus published their flagship, they also did an R version, which was just slightly more affordable than the regular flagship, with few compromises."
"And today, it's exactly the same situation, because this is the OnePlus 15R.They put out the OnePlus 15 like, it feels like a month or so ago, and now already we have a more affordable version, which cuts a few cameras, but ultimately, really doesn't sacrifice a lot in order to save around 200 to 250 euros cheaper."
"I should state that we don't have the exact pricing at the time of recording, we're recording this a few days out from the embargo by the time you're watching this, so we don't know for sure, but this is definitely how it should be.So what are the main headlines of this slightly more affordable OnePlus flagship?Well, first and foremost, the battery is insane."
"This is 70, it's like 7,400 milliamp hours.That should give you through, like we're talking that we're exceeding what would normally be described as a two-day phone and into three-day phone territory.And we're talking with full usage patterns here."
"That is insane, obviously achieved with solid state battery design, which is just taking us to higher densities at the same weight and scale.It's fantastic.It also has 80 watt charging, which is great, so all of that is good."
"Inside, same chipset, so that is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 alongside Oxygen OS 16, obviously.It has a really high IP rating for some reason.So that is great, IP 69, I think, 69K.It is at the very least high IP rating, meaning that both in terms of dust and water resistant, this is going to perform higher than even the flagships that are competing with it directly today."
"Inside, you'll find 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage on this particular version.The screen here is the same dimension, so that's a 6.83-inch AMOLED, which will run at the resolution 1272 by 2800.That's cool."
"It'll peak at about 1800 nits, so I think slightly lower than the regular 15, and it will run at the same 165 hertz refresh rate, which the OnePlus 15 could also do in certain gaming scenarios.There are two cameras, again, that is one of the main sacrifices here, a 15-megapixel main shooter alongside a time-of-flight sensor and flash, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide."
"Now, you might be thinking, that is a low megapixel count ultra-wide, and I agree.We're going to have to see how it actually performs, but I will argue that throughout the Hasselblad years, OnePlus actually got quite good at their computational color-choreographed precision and calibration, to the point where I wouldn't say that it's pixel-level quality that it can assume after taking the initial shot, but it does have a certain profile and a certain opinion, which a lot of reviewers, including us here, really liked."
"Again, as I say, pricing is unknown, but if it comes in at about €250 cheaper than the regular 15 and you are not a big camera person, chances are you're going to be really happy with this.So, this is the OnePlus 15R, we'll be fully reviewing it, see you on the next one."