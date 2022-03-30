OnePlus Watch Lite (Quick Look) - Battery Beast

This smartwatch is designed to be the perfect fitness partner by offering a broad array of features and tools that are matched up with a long-lasting battery that won't fail you mid workout.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Earlier this year, we took a look at the brand new OnePlus Watch.You can still go buy that right now."
"I believe this is OnePlus Watch 3.It's great.It really is.It is by far, I think, the best Android-based smartwatch that you can buy today, which is crazy because OnePlus started with getting the OnePlus Watch, the first one, really wrong."
"It did not use Google's Wear OS platform.Instead, it used its own proprietary sort of sport band kind of platform, which obviously just had terrible bugs.It miscounted steps."
"It wasn't pretty.It just wasn't good enough.Now, even at the third iteration, it's great.It even has like completely sidelined Samsung, in my particular opinion."
"And now they've put out this, which is a curious thing, because when this was first sort of teased, I thought that this was going to be the OnePlus Watch S.And there is, I seem to recall, an equivalent in Oppo, which is the mother company, Oppo, their lineup."
"And with Oppo, there is this S kind of, which is the same basic watch, but it's slimmer, looks more futuristic and modern.But this is not the S.This is the Lite."
"The OnePlus Watch Lite swaps out that old-fashioned Wear OS for OnePlus's own proprietary platform.That means that you get up to 10 days of battery life.And, well, you don't sacrifice that much else, but still 10 days of battery life in a watch that is this thin."
"Like the casing size is like, it's 35 grams as well, and 8.9 millimeters thick.That is really something.You get this 1.46 amoled display."
"It is a scratch resistant surface that peaks around 600 nits or 3,000 nits in sport mode, meaning that, at a glance, it will quickly, completely destroy you with light-searing brightness on the screen, so you don't have any doubts about what is going on."
"There is this coating that means that it's easy to touch with wet hands, which is great.And there are a bunch of cool sensors here at the bottom, which comes in contact with the top of your wrist, like pulse and bloxogenin level measurements, which is great."
"That's what you would expect as well.And there's also something called a wellness check feature, which, in general, takes into account a bunch of different metrics about your body health and tells you in a more sort of overview manner what is going on."
"It is really made for, well, to be cheap is one.It is also made to last a long time.That's two.And then it's made for you to work out with."
"That means that there's over 100 sport modes.There's dual band GPS, all of that cool stuff.And all of that, we expect, will come in at a very competitive price as well.It is a bit small."
"It uses 22 millimeter lugs and 1.46.It's not the biggest watch in the world.Certainly not for big, like, man wrists, but it's not small either.And it seems to be able to want to do battle with, like, a lot of the Chinese, the rest of the Chinese manufacturers, but also just your cheap-ish sport band."
"This is certainly prettier than that.And if you took out off this quite generic OnePlus rubber band and put on something a little bit flashier, this is something that could both do for your run and also for dinner and cocktails afterward, which is what you want out of a good watch."
"It's versatility more so than anything else.We'll have to fully examine this and see how it actually performs very soon.See you on the next one."