OnePlus Pad Go 2 (Quick Look) - IMAX-like Visuals

This tablet is designed to offer an unparalleled viewing experience by featuring a crystal-clear 2.8K display that is set in IMAX's wider aspect ratio.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.OnePlus was actually pretty late in jumping into the tablet game, but when they finally did with their first tablet and keyboard that we reviewed here on the channel and on your Gamereactor Domain of Choice, we absolutely loved the thing."
"It was fast, it had really compelling software solutions from OnePlus themselves, and the combination of the pen and keyboard actually made for a pretty good workstation.It was just amazing to see how OnePlus got it right, right out of the gate.But as with all things consumer tech, what follows a flagship are cheaper models that sacrifices some components and features in order to hit a lower price point."
"They did that with the OnePlus Pad Go initially, and here we have the brand new OnePlus Pad Go 2.It is already, as you can see, fit with a couple of accessories that we received with our review kit alongside the tablet itself."
"So there is this little pen here.It resides in this little pocket here, which is part of the cover, because this does not dock magnetically.We are unable at this point to speak of the effectiveness of any of these things, we haven't tried them out, we simply just received them, so we're giving you a very quick first look at some of these things."
"So this feels very light and flimsy, but obviously if it's Wacom-enabled, it's probably going to do fine on the screen, particularly if you're just doodling noodles, noodles, notes, or if you're giving this, which I think is way more likely, to a child.Because these really affordable tablets, this is expected to be around the €250 mark, are really made for you to give to someone where there isn't a lot of price involved."
"So if it takes a dink, if a scratch, or if it's in jam or chocolate-greased hands, it won't really matter much because, well, you bought it as a cheaper investment, whereas you yourself, for instance, might want to tailor your tablet more to professional or adult, mature needs."
"Point being that if it's around €250, it is quite reasonable for the pen to not dock.This cover has this weird scalloped back transparent thing going on, which I'm not really sure I like, but the tablet itself, you can't really tell once you detach it from the cover that it is cheaper than other competing models."
"I mean, sure, Android tablet design isn't all that interesting in and of itself, but it sure as hell doesn't feel very cheap.This might be plastic, I can't tell, but it feels to the touch like anodized aluminum even, and it's incredibly light as well, particularly when you consider that this has a 10,000 mAh battery inside."
"This display here, you can't see it with it turned off, obviously, but it is a 900-nit, 12-inch, 1980 by 2800 pixel display, which means they're going to get pretty high density all around, and it's 120 Hz as well, meaning that if a child or a younger person is gaming, multitasking, or whatever, it's going to feel snappy."
"It has Android 16 on board, and thus OxygenOS 16.It is powered inside here by the MediaTek 7300 Ultra chipset with aptX HD support alongside either 128 or 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of memory.It comes in a cellular model as well, if that's what you want."
"Is this fast?Is the MediaTek 7300 Ultra fast enough, not just for now, but for a year or two years down the line?We cannot say."
"It is really hard for us to say.We will fully review it, run our speed tests, and see if this feels good enough for basic multitasking, a little game here and there, and for daily use.We expect it will be, but how it will age, that's anyone's guess."
"This camera back here is a single-lens 8-megapixel camera.It is not going to matter.What will matter is here on the side, wedged in between the speakers here, is an SD memory card slot, meaning that we would urge you to get the 128 GB model."
"Don't pay extra, because if you can just expand it with a cheap 256 GB memory card, why not just do that?Again, for €250 or thereabouts, it does seem large, the 120 Hz screen is good, and if the performance is as they say it is, an easy recommend, isn't it?But we'll see how it actually pans out once we get truly testing."
"See you on the next one."