GRTV News - 2XKO launches for PC and consoles on the 20th of January

The release date has been revealed early for Riot's upcoming fighter.
More gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.
"More gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking about 2X KO, the League of Legends fighting game that made its Early Access debut in October, is not going to be lingering in Early Access for long as it seems it's going to be launching for PC and consoles at its full launch on the 20th of January 2026."
"So, this isn't fully confirmed by the way, this isn't, but it is basically all but confirmed.I would put it at a 99.999% chance of happening considering WCCF tech spotted a trailer that had gone live too early or earlier than planned that was since taken down off Riot Games' YouTube."
"Now, as we've said before, this isn't something that we can necessarily 100% confirm, but considering that the trailer did have that release date for it, you'd imagine that that's going to be when they're planning on releasing it.2X KO has enjoyed quite a good response from people in its Early Access phase with a few champions available for you to fight from."
"It's a 2v2 tag fighter by the way, if you're not aware, which is sort of a genre that we've not seen really explored in a lot of fighting games as of late.It's something that could really break out into the scene, I think at least, and make a big impact."
"And it seems like it's going to be kicking off a great year for fighting games in 2026 where we'll see Avatar Legends, Marvel's take on Fighting Souls, a new Virtua Fighter I believe is coming, Guilty Gear Strive 2.0 I think is on people's wishlists as well.So all of these things could be really, really exciting for fighting game fans, considering this year kind of sucked when it came to fighting games, unless you count 2KX KO as part of that release year."
"But yeah, we haven't got this official confirmation yet.I'm saying this now because I bet you in a couple of hours time when I put this video up and it's all gone live, the video itself from Riot Games will be put out there, which is just often my luck, but you can expect that to probably be announced pretty shortly."
"We are going into the new year tomorrow, and considering it's three weeks away to the day then, the 20th of January, let me have a look.One, two, three weeks yesterday.So that's not too far away, and there's not a lot that they could really do in that time."
"There's hope that you'd imagine that this sort of announcement is going to come with a new character, because 2X KO actually doesn't have that many characters when you think about a fighting game, and especially a fighting game that has 2v2s, so you're getting 4 of the 12 I think or so fighters that are available right now every time you play the game."
"Unless of course you have mirror matches, which is possible.But in any case, the thing with 2X KO that I at least personally love is that they always do quite unique fighters that feel like they're definitely different from everyone else.You don't just have different movesets or different designs that people like, but the different styles of play isn't just down to zoner, or rush, or rushdown, or tank, or something like that, or slow and grappler."
"There's a lot of different ways to play it, and I do like it a lot.Let me know what you think of 2X KO.Are you excited about this release date?Are you going to be picking it up for free when it launches on the January 20th, 2026?Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you in the year for some more GRTV news."
