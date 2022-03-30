GRTV News - CD Projekt Red has now sold off GOG

Game preservation could be taking a new leap forward.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going to be the afternoon's latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you, at GRTV News, and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see, and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from. For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, rules and sports news, and of course today we're talking a big selling point, or we're talking a big move of power for GOG.com."
"It has been officially sold off by CD Projekt Red, but I guess you could say it's not going far, because it's going to be owned by former CD Projekt Red CEO, Michal Kisinski, I'm going to absolutely put it to risk, Kisinski, but basically that means that GOG, which if you're not aware, there's multiple platforms on PC, not just Steam to own your games, such as Epic Games Store and GOG. GOG prides itself on player owned experiences basically, so it stands for good old games, and they do a lot of game preservation work, as well as a lot of ensuring that DRMs are not available on the platforms, but it used to be owned by CD Projekt Red, which is why you could buy The Witcher 3, which is why you could buy Cyberpunk on those platforms, and why you would get digital goodies if you signed up via GOG for Cyberpunk extras and things like that. So yeah, it's going to Michal Kisinski, who said, oh sorry, GOG wrote on their website, as Jonas has got here, We believe that games that shaped us deserve to stay alive. Easy to find, buy, download and play forever, but time is annoyingly good at erasing them. Rights get tangled, compatibility breaks, builds disappear, and a nostalgic evening often turns into a troubleshooting session. That's the difference between I'm playing today, and I'll play someday. And Michal said himself, GOG stands for freedom, independence, and genuine control. So it seems that they're going to be pushing a lot more into game preservation efforts, which are a big talking point nowadays, especially with things like live service games getting taken down, sometimes within years, or even months of being put up in the first place. Redfall is a great example, Anthem is going offline within a couple of weeks, even though that did last for a few years in fairness to it, and a lot of games, if they're just not seen to be worth the price of the servers, will be taken offline. GOG is more seemingly focused on things like classic games that are maybe more single player focused, things like Vampire Masquerade Bloodlines I know is better compatible on GOG than it is on Steam. Dino Crisis was recently given a big lot of compatibility to make sure that it can run on PC basically without any issues from GOG, so it seems like this new chapter is going to be doubling down as the process here on CD Projekt Red's direct ownership being able to go a bit further I think with pursuing this video game preservation arc, I guess, that it's entering right now."
"It doesn't seem that there's any sort of, you know, there's no hostility to this takeover This seems to be a very, very friendly exchange between the former CD Projekt Red CEO and the current CD Projekt Red company, as it is getting rid of a quite beloved by its users PC platform, and we'll have to see what comes of that when GOG enters this new chapter for itself, but it's exciting times, and it also means that we could see a lot more effort put towards game preservation on PC, and perhaps GOG will be the place that people go to for older games, and Steam will always remain the head platform unless Valve just nuked it off the map, but it would be nice maybe to see a place where you can go for old games when you get that burst of nostalgia to be like, I want to play this thing I played when I was a kid. Are you going to be using GOG more thanks to this? Are you even going to notice the difference, do you think? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GOG news. Goodbye!"