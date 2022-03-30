GRTV News - Report: Bioshock 4 hero, villain and setting details revealed

We've got some new apparent information on the upcoming Bioshock game.
"So the first thing I'd like to do though today, we're talking about Bioshock 4 now, a new report from MP First seems to have given us quite a bit of new details about Bioshock 4.It's worth noting though that Bioshock 4 is one of those games kind of like Beyond Good and Evil 2 or maybe even Half-Life 3 where it seems to have been stuck for a long time in what you'd call development limbo, meaner people might call it development hell, but basically a Bloomberg report fairly recently came out and said that Bioshock 4 isn't coming any time soon."
"Take-Two's CEO Strav Selnick has said things like, it will come when it comes and I believe the Bloomberg report said something along the lines of don't expect it before 2027 at the earliest, but in any case, work is still ongoing on Bioshock 4, we know that that is happening and this report from MP First shows us quite a few new interesting details regarding the protagonist, the antagonist, the setting and more, so if you look at the villain of the game as we see in this image here that's also here, that was collected by MP First, that looks to be a golden statue depicting quite an atlas-like figure holding up, you'd imagine, the city of the game, the setting of the game which is going to be sort of an Antarctican style setting and considering the details on his face, on his body, people do think that this is going to likely be the villain of the setting because it would make sense considering you store Comstock and Andrew Ryan as villains in the past, two people that were very much associated with their city and being leading figures of their city or their place of residence or the setting of their Bioshock games effectively. The hero, this one's a bit more flimsy because this could just be a model used for scale but in certain assets, in certain datamined asset files of things like mountains, valleys, things like that, there's this guy in here for scale and a lot of people think that that's probably going to be the protagonist because it's probably one of the first models that you'd make in the game considering that it's quite an important model and quite an important character to be the player character and this would probably be in line with the Bioshock people that we've seen in the past. The rolled up sleeves make you think of Booker from Bioshock Infinite perhaps and the shark's winter suit or the shark grey suit makes you think perhaps more of a wintery vibe just with those sort of faded colours but it's very mid-century as well so you'd see very classic Bioshock in there too. The setting, as I said, is Antarctican and apparently snow and cold are going to play big mechanics as part of the game, they're going to feature heavily in terms of the gameplay as well but we don't know really how much that's going to affect things because, as I say, none of this is official, we can't really ask any developers about this because nothing's been confirmed yet so until stuff does get confirmed, as always, keep this with a pinch of salt because this might be from an earlier build of the game, this might be entirely, as I say, outdated information right now but it's still very exciting nonetheless and I love talking about games that could be one day revealed and show themselves after having a long time away but let me know, are you still excited about Bioshock 4, have you given up hope on it? Let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRP Good News, goodbye!"