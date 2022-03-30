GRTV News - Spyro 4 seemingly confirmed by Toys for Bob developer

More evidence for a new Spyro game is piling up.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, interviewed, whatever you love, we're always happy to have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Today, we're swapping our Santa hats for tinfoil hats, it's Christmas Eve, but we're also going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping.We're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little bit of Christmas shopping, we're going to be doing a little"