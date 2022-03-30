GRTV News - CD Projekt Red is using AI, but won't be replacing workers with it

Another developer is experimenting with AI.
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love. We always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking about gaming and AI again, another beloved developer using AI again. Now, we've seen in recent weeks, I want to say, was it even last week? I don't know, it's a weird Christmas time, time is just sort of a simulation it feels like at this point, but recently Larian Studios got into a bit of hot water because a Bloomberg report stated that Sven Rinker is pushing pretty hard on AI and that everyone at the studio is sort of now working with AI in certain levels at Larian. Now it's worth mentioning that nothing in terms of Divinity is going to be AI generated or anything like that because of the upcoming Larian game, but basically they're looking to see if they can share productivity and things like that. Then Claire Obscure at Expedition 33 got outed from an interview earlier this year that they did use Gen AI in a past edition iteration of the game but then got patched out. That caused it to lose an Indie Game of the Year award and the Best Debut Indie award at the Indie Game Awards and now we have CD Projekt Red, developer of the upcoming Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 saying that they are working with AI. So co-CEO Michal Nowakowski said that the studio is making use of AI but with nothing in terms of actually making games. He said of Echo, as for reducing headcount thanks to AI, I don't imagine that. Our usage of AI is mainly for the productivity areas and that's where we see the largest benefits of that. The benefits are real, they're meaningful but it's not a situation and I'm unaware of such a situation where AI could sit down and make games. It doesn't mean it's not going to be useful but it's not going to be making The Witcher 5 or 6 or anything like that. We'd also imagine that that means The Witcher 4 does not use AI in any capacity. So a lot of developers are now beginning to experiment with AI, that's just something that we seem to be living with despite it being clear that there's a very large and quite loud portion of the gaming audience that do not want to see generative AI or AI in general associated with their favourite projects. It's believed to, on that argument, tarnish artistic integrity. Whether you agree with that or not is entirely up to you, it's entirely up to me as well, but that's the argument basically for people who are anti-AI, for people who are pro-AI. Obviously there are things that it can do that can help out with game development like programming, like coding, like productivity as Nowakowski mentions there, things like making PowerPoint slides and scheduling and doing things that are sort of seen as maybe more menial tasks. However it's good to know that he doesn't think that it's going to reduce the headcount, no one's job is going to be replaced by AI as of yet, it's always worth saying things like that. But yeah, another big developer is experimenting with AI. We'll have to see what this brings, whether it's the first step towards full AI integration across the board pretty much, or whether it's just something that's going to be experimented with and then dropped in the near future. Let me know what you think about gaming and AI, whether you think you're going to stop really listening to developers as they start to take on more AI, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JLTV news, a Christmas special maybe."