Avatar: Fire & Ash

GRTV News - Avatar: Fire & Ash opens with $90 million less than Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron's threequel can't quite match the hype of the two other movies.

"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and on the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."

"If you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming review news, previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, sports news, world news and of course so much more.
You might notice that my surroundings are a bit different today and they will be for the next couple of weeks or so as there's some renovations going on at my flat and so I'm moving into the old hoppery residences as it were for some time but there shouldn't be any change to any content or anything like that, these are still going up every morning or every afternoon as the case may be."

"Anyway, as we've seen Avatar Fire and Ash was probably going to always be the talking point of the weekend's box office and there's no surprises that it is and it's probably in line with expectations on the lower end of expectations and it has hit a lower opening than Avatar The Way of Water."

"Now even if the reviews were stellar, which they weren't for Avatar Fire and Ash, I think everyone probably expected there to be a bit of a drop off considering that Avatar The Way of Water came out 13 years after the original Avatar but Avatar Fire and Ash has only had a three year departure from Pandora in that time."

"It doesn't help that reviews, including ours, were pretty, I would say, unfriendly to Avatar Fire and Ash.
It seems that James Cameron's third attempt at making Pandora this great franchise has just retreaded over the last couple of entries and it's not really achieved anything new at all."

"In any case, though, Box Office Mojo reports that $345 million will fall by Avatar Fire and Ash over the weekend.
Most of that comes from foreign, international box offices.
The American box office, I believe, is about $80 million, which is quite low if you think that, you know, obviously Avatar's an American franchise with American set-ups for it."

"But in any case, that's still a very, very impressive amount.
It shoves it right into the top 20, I believe number 17 of the biggest box office movies of 2025, which is nothing to sniff at.
We also have the possibility that this is going to go on to still earn a billion dollars, which I'll say is likely, but that's just my personal take, considering that Avatar The Way of Water opened to $435 million, which is $19 million more, but ended up making $2 billion at the box office."

"So if we see James Cameron's Avatar franchise as sort of a marathon runner, not a sprint runner, then we know that we're probably going to get more and more box office earnings as the weekends go by.
I wouldn't be surprised if this one hits a billion."

"I wouldn't be surprised if it hits $1.5 billion.
I wouldn't be surprised if it's $2 billion.
I don't think it's going to do as much as The Way of Water.
And if it doesn't do well on its successful weekends, then I guess we're going to have to deal with the fact that Avatar may be over."

"Right now, Avatar 4 is still going to run for 2029, but there's been no, I don't think there's been a full green light on that yet.
We'll have to wait and see.
Have you seen Avatar Fire and Ash this weekend?
What did you think of it?
Let me know about it more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRC News."

"Goodbye."

