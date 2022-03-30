Summoning the Magic of Reality - Sony of the Peacock Interview at BIG Conference

We chatted with writer and animator Ara Rojas about the emotional narrative adventure that is Song of the Peacock.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is the Indie Showcase for the Bilbao International Games Conference and I'm here joined by Ara, who's telling me more about Song of the Peacock, which is a game that's been accelerated by PowerUp+, the accelerator, and it is a beautiful narrative visual novel."
"It looks fantastic, and you were telling me about the story, and I guess it's going to get very moving and very touching to us.So first of all, I want to ask you about the art.You can see it starts very minimalistic, very drawing-like style, and then it goes more detailed."
"So what do you want to convey with this art?Mainly because the first scene is one of a dream.I want to make this distinction because I want to make it like the separation between reality and what is just a concept in your mind, in a way."
"Because of this, the art inside the game, in most of the game, is more realistic.It is very contrasted, like with shiny bright colors, because that's the kind of style that I like.I think it grabs the attention of the people watching it."
"And because I also think reality has a magic to it, when you look at animals and stuff like that, because this game has a lot of spirits and things like that, you look at them and sometimes you feel like, this is not real."
"I see it a lot with birds especially.And there is a lot of branching narrative to this.So even from the start, the very few first decisions you make are going to be branching down the tree you guys prepared for this."
"So what can you tell me about that, about the very first decisions having an impact very early in the game?Well, for starters, because I don't want any scene to feel like it has no point to them.I want them to have an impact on how the game develops."
"Even this dream will have an impact on even the ending.We already have mapped out the narrative, and we often have to do a lot of branching that goes over a lot of scenes, because throughout the game you're going to have to make a lot of choices and also talk to a lot of people."
"And I would say the main mechanic for the game, even if there's puzzles and other stuff, is making friends in a way.The adventure goes through the wilds where you will meet a lot of spirits, and some spirits may join you through your trip."
"And in this trip, the spirits joining you will change what scenes you're going to see, what places you're going to go.Those things are affected by your own personality in a way, but also by the kinds of friends you can make from these people."
"Though there's plenty of spirits that are actually dangerous, and you don't want really to try and talk to them, you know?It gets very personal, very psychological to the player, and also very bloody from the get-go."
"So I guess it's for adults mainly to understand what's going on.What can you tell me about the message?Because you gave me some broad strokes about what we can expect here, but what's going on and what can we expect in terms of the real message here?You're playing as an heir to a kingdom that is going through a crisis."
"The thing is you are playing as a kid, not like an adult.You have very little you can do, and you're not even invited to the conversations about what will happen to your kingdom.And because of this, you feel both a great responsibility towards your kingdom, but also powerless."
"And I think it's a story about being a kid in a way, regaining some of that while also trying to help the people around you.It's kind of noticeable that one of my main references when I work is Miyazaki's work.Especially because he chooses small children as their protagonists often."
"And I think there's two reasons.One is a child protagonist will offer a point of view that is almost conceptually like looking up, like a shot from down, which makes fantasy feel grander.Like unfathomable sometimes."
"But it also has a lot of warmth to them, those movies.The spirits have a lot of humanity in them.So I often think about, like you say about the darkness of the first scene, and it's true, but it will die down a bit."
"Though there are heavy stuff you're dealing with in a very early age, which some kids have to.But it's also about reconnecting with the humanity you sometimes lose in favor of responsibility, you know?Yeah, and perhaps choosing a peacock is also interesting in terms of the beauty and the power, but then there's sort of fragility within, right?Okay, and final one."
"What can you tell me about the status of the project?I think this is a vertical slice.Are you trying to pitch it to publishers, and what can we expect to play it?Or to read it at the same time?The thing is, it's not fully a vertical already."
"It's our second build, but we're still like, we want to have every kind of mechanic implemented before we meet up with publishers.There's been a publisher who has shown interest already, but we want to offer the whole experience with it."
"So we want to expand through the palace scenes, which have a bit of a game to them, like you.It's a puzzle in the social sense, where you will get other people to help you maybe to do bratty stuff and try to get into places you shouldn't go to."
"The main mechanic is how can I have people help me to access new stuff.And that has many versions of it.Because maybe you get along with the unruly child of the palace, and that one helps you to distract the guards."
"But maybe you are responsible and actually have a good relation with the service in palace.So maybe they can try to hide you.There's many versions of how you will develop these scenes, you know?Yeah, there's puzzles which I didn't know, so looking forward to trying out those puzzles as well."
"Thank you so much for your time, Ara.Good luck with the vertical and with the publishers, and looking forward to learning more in the future.Enjoy the show."
"Thank you so much. Nice to meet you."