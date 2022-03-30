Taking a Comic to Point-and-Click - Jordi & Oslo: The Lost Tail Interview at BIG Conference

We chatted with artist, creator, and animator Guillem Ruiz about bringing his adorable comic book to a new audience.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is the Bilbao International Games Conference and I'm taking a look at the indie games being showcased here as per tradition.And I'm joined by Guillem, thank you so much for joining us, who's showing me a beautiful game."
"And you can tell because you're an artist and of course it struck to me as one of the most beautiful indie projects here and it's a point-and-click adventure and it's called Jordi and Oslo.So, first and foremost, tell us about the background of the game and how did you want to do a game based on your previous artistic work?Yeah, so the background follows the story, the same story as the comic book that I published in the newspaper."
"I've been publishing for like 10 years now and it's a very unknown comic strip back from Catalonia but my characters were created with the concept and the idea, the hope that I could do something local that was as good as what we get from other newspapers, other comic strips."
"So, for example, if you get any newspaper around Spain, it's going to probably have the translated versions of a lot of syndicated point-and-clicks from other countries.So, I wanted to follow the same path."
"After being happy with how it ended up with my comic book career, although I'm not famous, it doesn't matter, I was happy that I created these characters.So, I wanted to try the same with the point-and-click adventures."
"So, I started around more than five years ago.I was just fooling around with Unity and, you know, like a lot of artistic people do with indies and, I don't know, it got so big in scope."
"I did all the watercolors, I started animating, I got friends to help me out, really good actors to do some voiceover and it just got out of hand and now we just need to finish it because it's too beautiful not to come out."
"So, it's me, as I said, doing mostly everything except the music and the sounds and I get help from this really talented composer and the sound designers.Who are Jordi and Oslo?Oh yeah, so Jordi and Oslo are these characters who a lot of people kind of call the cabin on hops from Catalonia."
"It's Jordi who plays to be a knight and who has a very immersive and creative world and his best friend, a dragon, which is called Oslo.And in this game in particular, Oslo has been gone missing for strange reasons, probably related to the magic that comes with being a dragon and we're just gonna look for him."
"And yeah, another character we have is Nietzsche the lizard and then Sigrid, which is another character that will help out and in the game you can switch in between characters starting from the first act, which is really cool."
"Alright, and what can you tell me about the tone of the story and who is this for?I'm not acquainted with your strips on the newspaper so is it for kids, is it for family, is it for adults?What sort of message are you trying to convey?Yeah, so I actually love that you said family because I do see it as a family game."
"It is a game that was based and done for people like us who are nostalgic from the 90s and trying to do can I do that or can I recreate it with my humor?But I was very surprised when actually when I go to other fairs and there's kids around, kids love it."
"So I'm not gonna say that it's for kids but I was shocked on how much they like it and my dream is that it will be like sort of like their first point and click."
"And they do, they love it.They've never played a point and click.Some of them have never used the mouse and they get really into it."
"However, our target or like the people we made it is people like us who just want to get in an immersive game and kind of have funny puzzles.The humor is kind of weird like the 90s but it does have a lot of elements from our South European culture."
"Like, you know, you get to play football in the second act which is really cool.You roam around some like old towns that are like particular from the Iberian Peninsula."
"I don't know, it's made with a lot of love and I think people see it when they play.And how obscure do you go with the puzzles?Being a point and click adventure, do you go like crazy, you know, rubber duck or...?No, so there is a puzzle that references the famous monkey wrench but it's actually doable."
"It's actually, you can do it without knowing and then it kind of plays a joke but it's not really in your face.It reference that and then we have also the famous Grog puzzle also but in another twist, in another way."
"So I try to reference and do homage to the originals and the classics but they're not in your face, you know.Like you won't find like a tentacle statue or something which I try to do in other ways and then there's homages to like Cantinflas and Bellutier, a lot of Latin culture or Catalan or Spanish culture but it's, I hope, not in your face either."
"What's the status of the project?Is it going to release soon?Is it content complete?What can you tell me about it?It's almost content complete however we are doing the QA and second pass of the whole game."
"The first act is completely done and then the second and third, I have one and two passes.I don't know, it's hard to describe because until we get the QA to play it all, we won't know how polished it is."
"We need a lot of more people to play it but at least half of it is completely polished so I'm really happy.And you have a publisher already?We're talking to some."
"We don't.If you're a publisher, please call me.Everybody loves it but, you know, because of the genre, because it scares people when they see how much kids like it."
"I would say if you're a publisher, don't be scared because these, you know, kids get born every year and they will play it so it's a steady..."
"I think this game will do well.As far as I see it, developers love it.We want some prices.I think it's going to work.It's going to be PC for now?PC only?Yeah."
"Actually, even if we don't find a publisher, the idea is to do the porting.It's porting ready.The controllers are ready.It's ready for tablets."
"We don't own any dev kit for Nintendo but we know it works.So it's going to be ready and I think the correct date is 2027.All right."
"No problem.All right.Thank you, Guillem, so much for your time.I love your art.Looking forward to seeing more from the game."
"Thank you and don't forget to whistle it.It helps a lot.Whistle it."