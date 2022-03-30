GRTV News - Exodus studio co-founder steps down during Hasbro leadership shake-up

Here's hoping this isn't a sign of concern for the new RPG.
"Without further ado though, today we're talking about Exodus.So you might be aware of Exodus, it's the game, the sci-fi RPG coming from former Mass Effect developers at Archetype Entertainment.It wears its Mass Effect inspirations on its sleeve, as it does with plenty of other inspirations from different sci-fi games, from fantasy RPGs, from just RPGs in general."
"It looks like a pretty exciting game and it's set for release in early 2027, however it's going to have to do without one of its developers co-founders now, as James Olin is leaving Archetype Entertainment for a new venture within Wizards of the Coast, as it seems like Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro is having a bit of a leadership shake-up towards the end of the year."
"Nothing to be concerned about, at least right now, at the time of writing, as it seems it's just people sort of moving into different positions, slash someone getting promoted.It's not like, you know, they're going to be dropping hundreds of jobs and gutting the entire gaming division."
"But yeah, the digital ventures division is especially what we're talking about today at Wizards of the Coast, which, if you can probably guess, is their gaming division for the things that send out software to our lovely little eyes.Things like Baldur's Gate 3, things like Stig Asmundsen's, as of the time of recording, unannounced game, and things like Warlock Dungeons and Dragons, which was also announced at the Game Awards and is set for a 2027 release."
"Wizards of the Coast, you might not be aware of this, but they are helping to publish Exodus with Archetype Entertainment, which is why they're so closely tied and why we see this as sort of, probably a part of a bigger shake-up.Also, it's worth noting, as in the Bloomberg report, that James Olin is noted as having his work feel complete with Exodus, which is, I guess, hard to comment on as we don't really know what his work was, what he was doing at the studio."
"But he is leaving his leadership position to the rest of the team, so it seems like he's happy to sort of take a step back and work on something else.He's actually working on tabletop RPGs with Wizards of the Coast, which is basically just another term for D&D."
"But we also have some news on Wizards of the Coast Digital Ventures getting a new head.That is going to be Blizzard veteran and Dreamhaven co-founder Paul Della Bitta.He's going to be taking over Digital Ventures and working under President John Hyde, who is also a Blizzard veteran."
"So a bit of a nepotism there, perhaps?Maybe, maybe not.We don't know.It's who you know, not what you know, as it is with any industry."
"But in any case, this is just sort of a bit of a shift around, it seems, from people at the top of this.But we don't know how this is going to affect Exodus, if it is going to affect Exodus at all."
"Exodus is still over a year away.It's set for release in early 2027, which might sound like miles away.But at this point, considering how long the game has been worked on, you would imagine a lot of it is pretty feature complete."
"There might be still some things to do in terms of polishing, but if someone like James Olwen is stepping back saying he feels like his work is done, then it's probably at that stage where no major, major changes are going to take place unless we see a massive delay to the game."
"But yeah, let me know if you're still excited about Exodus, if this gives you a little bit of concern.I will see you next week for some more GRTV news.Goodbye."