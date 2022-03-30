Supernatural, Super Personal - The Well's Blessing Interview at BIG Conference

We spoke with Gerard San Miguel Navarro of Big Stretch in Bilbao all about his new narrative adventure game.
"Hi Gamereactor friends, this is the Indie Showcase at the Bilbao International Games Conference and I'm here joined by Gerard who's showing us The World's Blessing which is a game that's making a little bit of a splash here and I've been hearing about it and it's a low-poly, low-resolution sort of adventure game, coming of age where you have to explore a world with something very quirky and very weird going on, right?So, now tell me that but in your own words Okay, sure, yeah. The World's Blessing is a short narrative-driven exploration puzzle game where you get to explore this mystical sanctuary of the old world as you reconnect with two childhood friends you haven't seen in a while and yes, you said it was like meeting quirky characters and getting to discover the mysteries of this place as you solve these puzzles which are scattered around this open area and ultimately this is a game about, you said it, coming of age story about your own upbringing, trying to find your own place in the world and yeah, trying to explore these insecurities about teenagers and these years of transition in their lives."
"What's the mystery behind or within this well?Yeah, so there's these superstitions going around about this old well which is capable, as some ancient legends have said, of changing your life, like starting anew and it's after a really severe fire and a restoration process that they reincorporate all these mythologies trying to get people to get here but some people are visiting just to have a nice hike on a Sunday and others maybe are believing in this."
"So there's this ambiguity in the supernatural part of this story that the characters will slowly start to understand that maybe it has something real.And you come here with the intention of doing a documentary?A documentary?A documentary. Did I read that well?Oh yeah, one of the characters, yeah."
"One of the three characters, they're teenagers.One of them is trying to do a documentary.She's a student, a film student, and she really wants to be like a Wolverine director and that's one of the motives of why she's here."
"But yeah, every one of the three main characters has its own reason to be in this park and they together will be putting it in common and trying to, you know, put some sense in their life and catch up with some friends.What can you tell me about the mechanics?What do you actually do here?I saw you have some tools in first person, some items, some pixelated flowers."
"Yeah, the main mechanics are quite simple.They involve moving around this 3D environment, talking to characters, both like your friends in a spontaneous way, like reacting to what you're doing, but also with other visitors."
"And then there's this listening mechanics, where we can focus sound into certain areas and lastly picking up objects and placing them.The actual interactivity is quite simple but it builds on these four main pillars just to explore the area and get to know more about the people and the little clues that are hidden around the environment."
"And what can you tell me about the art?I mentioned it's low-fi, low-poly.What can you tell me about this approach?It looks like a N64, PSX sort of type of deal."
"Yeah, well, one of the biggest references is a short hike.Not only visually but also in other ways.But yeah, we really like the kind of, as you said, PSX, Nintendo 64 look because it brings us to our own homecoming story."
"And it's a story about teenagers growing up, so I thought it was interesting to pick up this, almost like too digital, too weird, abstract way of deploying a natural world and try to make a story out of that."
"But then there are animals and that adds some character to the characters?Yeah, like anthropomorphic animals are really interesting topics.I think especially many of these stories, not only in games but in cinema, are a way to create a parallelism between the real world and a supernatural world in which you actually talk about things that are concerning the real world."
"And one really movie I like is El Viaje de Chihiro and Spirit of the Way.And they do this, it's like one day where something supernatural is going on but it's actually talking about something super personal and realistic and real.And I think symbolism through animal anthropomorphism is a really good vehicle to do all this inactive stuff we are really ambitious about."
"Is everyone going to be turned into a pig?No, but yeah, thanks for the reference.Okay, okay, and what's the status of the project?And are you looking for a publisher, if I'm correct?Yeah, right now we're looking for financing and the whole publishing deal."
"Right now the game is like 35% done.We have a vertical slice which will be soon public, which is like 35 minutes.And yeah, right now we're looking for potential financing options.But yeah, we're also opening our ideas to other possibilities through crowdfunding or maybe like cutting content."
"But yeah, we're in that area, we're still really early in the project so deciding in which direction to do.But yeah, financing is definitely one of the options right now.Fantastic, looking forward to learning more about the Blessing's Well or to getting the Well's Blessing, to getting the Well's Blessing myself somehow in a low poly fashion."
"So thank you so much for your time Gerard and enjoy the rest of the show.Thank you so much for the interview."