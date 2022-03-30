GRTV News - PlayStation and Tencent settle Horizon lawsuit

Light of Motiram seems to be no more.
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though today, we're talking once more and hopefully for the last time about Sony and Tencent's Horizon lawsuit or the Light of Martyram lawsuit as you might be aware of it."
"Basically if you're not aware of this whole scenario, Tencent revealed a game called Light of Martyram which according to Sony and according to a lot of people online, looked exactly like Sony's Horizon franchise with robotic animals being brought to life, humanity being sent back to sort of a primal culture inspired by pre-history and it was essentially deemed a Horizon clone by much of the internet and especially by Sony which is what matters here because they took it to court."
"So as Iric writes here, it was accused of being a shameless clone and then in the courtrooms they were battling it out, basically Tencent arguing you don't own the ideas of robotic animals nor do you own the ideas of post-apocalyptic worlds or things like that whereas Sony said come on lads, this is a bit different than just we're calling you out for a post-apocalyptic game or things like that but anyway, court documents reveal they've reached a confidential settlement but it's quite clear to see what the terms of that settlement may be considering Light of Martyram as Iric writes here, has been completely removed from the Steam and Epic Games storefronts."
"So it's basically been booted out of existence and likely won't be making any sort of release any time soon.The game's website is still up and running so you can go and find that if you want any more Light of Martyram news but I don't think this is going to be around for a long time as Iric writes as well because Sony seems to have won the case pretty handily or got what they wanted which is Light of Martyram no longer existing."
"As we know, Horizon is going into a lot of different phases.As we see, I believe there was an MMO announced, NCSoft's Horizon Still Frontiers and Guerrilla's multiplayer Horizon game in the future so Sony has enough Horizon irons in the fire that they don't need to worry about a competitor trying to stir things up in Light of Martyram."
"Whether Light of Martyram would have succeeded or not is a bit unknown but yeah, it's almost like Pokemon and Power World but in the case of Light of Martyram it's very clearly inspired by Sony's works and if you know about the documents you'll know that Tencent as well initially wanted to make a Horizon game and kept trying to get Sony into the office to talk about making a Horizon game but Sony just didn't want them to do it and so then it seems they decided, well, we'll do it on our own."
"So yeah, unfortunately the end of Light of Martyram, if you were looking forward to it or did you just think it was a clone and you knew exactly what was going to happen here, let me know whatever you think on this case and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."